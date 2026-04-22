Pacific Workers Recognizes Yuvanna M. Díaz's Leadership in Sacramento Advocacy Effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Workers, The Lawyers for Injured Workers, recognizes the participation and leadership of Yuvanna M. Díaz, attorney at the firm and Vice President of the East Bay Chapter of the California Applicants' Attorneys Association (CAAA), in a recent advocacy event held in Sacramento addressing proposed changes to the Subsequent Injuries Benefits Trust Fund (SIBTF).

The event brought together members of the workers' compensation community to discuss concerns surrounding potential modifications to SIBTF, a program that provides critical additional benefits to injured workers with pre-existing disabilities. Current discussions suggest that these changes may be introduced through a budget trailer bill, a legislative mechanism that typically moves more quickly and may involve less public debate than a standalone bill.

Within this context, Díaz actively contributed to conversations emphasizing the importance of maintaining transparency and ensuring that injured workers are represented in any policy changes that may affect their rights and access to benefits.

"SIBTF exists to protect injured workers who were already at a disadvantage before their workplace injury," said Yuvanna M. Díaz. "Any proposed changes should be carefully considered through a transparent process that allows for meaningful input from the workers and communities impacted."

Pacific Workers highlights Díaz's role in this effort as a reflection of both her individual leadership and the firm's ongoing commitment to advocacy beyond the courtroom. Her participation, particularly in her capacity as Vice President of the East Bay Chapter of CAAA, reinforces the importance of engaging in legislative and policy discussions that shape the future of workers' compensation in California.

The firm remains committed to supporting initiatives that prioritize fairness, transparency, and the protection of injured workers' rights.

About Pacific Workers

Pacific Workers represents injured workers in workers' compensation claims and appeals, combining trial-ready advocacy with dedicated, compassionate client service.

Media Contact

Daniela Rivero

Public Relations Specialist, Pacific Workers

[email protected] | PacificWorkers.com

SOURCE Pacific Workers', The Lawyers for Injured Workers