Pack Those Skis And Snowboards And Book Your Winter And Spring Break Vacation; Southwest Airlines Announces Service Plans For Steamboat Springs, Colorado

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its published flight schedule from early January through April 11, 2021, adding new flights to the carrier's second Colorado destination with nonstop service to Steamboat Springs, Colo. through Hayden/Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) beginning Dec. 19, 2020. Flights are now available on Southwest.com and today through August 20, 2020, 11:59 p.m., Central Time, flights are available with fares starting:

As low as $49 one-way* nonstop between Denver and Steamboat Springs (operates three-times daily)

As low as $69 one-way* nonstop between Dallas and Steamboat Springs (operates on Saturdays & Sundays)

*Seats and days are limited. See full terms and conditions below.

The seasonal service will operate Dec. 19, 2020, through April 5, 2021 with three-times daily service between Denver and Steamboat Springs, and once a day on Saturdays and Sundays between Dallas and Steamboat Springs.

"This year, Customers are looking to experience more of the nation's great outdoors. By linking both Denver and Dallas nonstop to Steamboat Springs, Customers across a majority of our network will be able to reach the Rocky Mountains," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "As we look toward the winter months, we know our hassle-free and pro-Customer policies like skis fly free1, bags fly free1 and no change fees2 will give travelers extra peace of mind when booking their much-needed winter getaways."

"Having Southwest pick Steamboat as their first winter seasonal, mountain airport is a game changer. Southwest Airlines' popularity, connectivity, and low-cost fares equals more access for skiers and snowboarders to the Champagne Powder snow of Steamboat," said Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation. "As a brand, Southwest and Steamboat Ski Resort are a perfect fit. We both emphasize a genuine friendliness that makes visitors from all over feel welcome. We are incredibly excited to partner with Southwest on these daily flights and to welcome Southwest flyers to Steamboat this winter."

Steamboat Springs is the carrier's 90th airport served within the United States and 104th destination across 11 countries in North America.

These flights, as well as the carrier's full schedule through April 11, 2021, are now available to be booked at Southwest.com.

The Company continues to plan for multiple scenarios for its fleet and capacity given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. As such, the Company's actual flown capacity may differ materially from currently published schedules.

1Southwest Airlines allows for up to two free checked bags (size and weight limits apply). Ski and snowboard equipment, which includes one pair of skis or one snowboard, one set of poles, and one pair of ski/snowboard boots encased in a container(s) acceptable to Southwest, counts as one checked bag even if tagged separately.

2Southwest Airlines does not charge change fees though a fare difference might apply.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico and announced plans to begin service to Steamboat Springs, Colorado in December 2020 for a total of 104 airports served.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, facemask requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through at least Oct. 31, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

