Packages that Don't Need Wrapping

Celebrate the Season At Jekyll Island Resorts

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday gifting trends show experiences once again gaining over things by 16 percent. Jekyll Island Club, where history is always in style, and the all-suite, oceanfront Jekyll Ocean Club have packages to keep your loved ones smiling well into the new year. Save yourself the stress of shopping and wrapping by selecting one of these priceless packages:

Island Club NYE Package

For experiential gifts that don't need wrapping, a getaway package to Historic Jekyll Island Club is the perfect fit.

Ring in the New Year like Jay and Zelda with our Grand Gatsby Escape Package at Jekyll Island Club Resort! Enjoy an elegant buffet dinner in the Grand Dining Room, then dance the night away at our Great Gatsby NYE Party in the Morgan Center. Experience the glamour of the Roaring Twenties with live music and celebration. Rates start at $550 per night.

Ocean Club NYE Package

Celebrate the New Year surrounded by the stars twinkling over the Atlantic with our Great Gatsby Coastal Escape at Jekyll Ocean Club! Enjoy a $150 F&B credit at Eighty Ocean Kitchen & Bar, then dance the night away at our Great Gatsby NYE Party in the Morgan Center, featuring live music and the glamour of the Roaring Twenties. Rates from $620 per night.

The party continues well into the new year with packages so rich in extras, they'd make the founding millionaires cry.

Free Golf. Seriously?

You'll be the Masters Champion of this holiday season with this package for the golfers in your world. The Tees are on us through March 31. Enjoy a two-night stay at the all-suite Jekyll Ocean Club, plus two rounds of golf, including the recently renovated Pine Lakes Course, a Bridgestone golf gift bag, and breakfast for two. Rates from $358 per night.

Big Band Weekend

Swing on down to Jekyll Island for a weekend of Big Band music and dancing February 21-22. Friday night's dance features a cash bar and à la carte desserts, while Saturday's dinner dance includes a reception, dinner and dancing, all included in the two-night package starting at $1090.

Jekyll Island's Annual Treasure Hunt - January 1 – February 28

Celebrating history is always on trend on Jekyll Island where fishermen in the early 1900s, used hollow glass balls, or floats, on their nets as markers. Occasionally, the floats would break loose and wash ashore for lucky beachcombers to find. Collecting these rare glass floats became a hobby in the 1950s.

Today, Jekyll Island honors that history by selecting artists from across the country to create one-of-a-kind glass floats for its annual Island Treasures event. Visitors scour the island for clear globes hidden by volunteer Beach Buddies and redeem them for dazzling, handcrafted glass floats.

Island Treasure Package

Book at one of our treasured resorts for your hunting excursion and enjoy daily breakfast at Eighty Ocean Kitchen & Bar or the Grand Dining Room, bike rentals for exploring the island, and flashlights for evening treasure hunting. Package available January 1 – February 28 starting at $313 per night.

Hurry Before the Clock Strikes 12

For those looking for a last-minute holiday brightener, don't miss out on these experiences, guaranteed to make the whole family smile.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas - Keep it simple and take 30 percent off our best available rate plus breakfast for two and a goodie-filled stocking through January 2.

Pair your overnight adventure with these events for the merriest season ever. They're perfect for that multi-generational get together.

Holiday High Tea – December,12,17,19 & 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. Scones, pastries, canapes and finger sandwiches all served in the sumptuously bedecked Grand Dining Room at the Island Club. Each guest will also receive a custom holiday favor. Adults $65, children 4-12 $45.

Breakfast with the Grinch December 14 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Morgan Center Ballroom is transformed into the Grinch's lair for a memorable breakfast with The Grinch featuring a "Green Eggs & Ham" themed buffet. Tickets: Adults $55, children (4-12) $25.

Christmas Bagpiper

December 19th – 24th, 4:30 pm – 5:20 pm Join us on the Riverview Veranda for the enchanting sounds of Tim Atkins, our strolling Christmas Bagpiper. Enjoy a holiday cocktail or coffee from The Lobby Bar or The Pantry and come outside to partake in this cherished tradition.

Lunch with Santa December 21 - 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Grand Dining Room at Jekyll Island Club Resort is fully decked out to welcome the jolly one at this annual crowd pleaser. Don't miss this chance to have a professional family photo taken. $55 adults $25 children (4-12)

Christmas Eve Buffet – Exclusive for hotel guests - - Enjoy a sumptuous buffet dinner in the Island Club ballroom with an overnight stay. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. $89 adults, $49 children (4-12)

Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party - 8:30 p.m. Dress up Gatsby style and ring in the New Year at the Morgan Center dancing to live music and toasting 2024. $77 per person adults only.

12 Treats of Christmas: From December 1 – January 5 sample the 12 treats of Christmas – Four cocktails, four coffee drinks and four desserts all specially crafted to sweeten the season. To sweeten the deal, one featured treat will be offered for 10 percent off each day.

For reservations and additional information, please visit www.JekyllClub.com.

About Jekyll Island Club Resort

Built in 1886, the Jekyll Island Club opened in 1888 as an exclusive winter getaway for America's elite whose members included J.P. Morgan, William Rockefeller, Joseph Pulitzer, the Vanderbilts, Goulds, and Astors. Today, the Jekyll Island Club Resort is a spectacular combination of Gilded Age glamor and modern luxury, seamlessly blending eye-catching architecture, classic Southern charm, outdoor recreation, and American history into a single, vibrant experience. The resort is a member of Historic Hotels of America and is a National Historic Landmark. In 2003, the Jekyll Island Club Resort was named one of America's "Dozen Distinctive Destinations" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The historic Jekyll Island Club offers 159 guest rooms, with four dozen spread among three historic cottages; four restaurants and bars, chief among them the AAA Four Diamond-rated Grand Dining Room; enhanced meeting, wedding, and event spaces; and a wealth of onsite recreation.

In the Summer of 2017, the Resort added the Jekyll Ocean Club, an all-suite contemporary hotel with endless views of the Atlantic Ocean. The only oceanfront boutique hotel on Jekyll Island welcomes travelers with beach-inspired design, expansive living spaces, and a wealth of amenities, including an oceanfront restaurant, Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, a stylish beachfront swimming pool, and indoor and outdoor venues sized for small meetings and gatherings. For general information or accommodations at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, visit www.jekyllclub.com.

