Packed With Purpose: Evive Brands National Conference Helps Underprivileged Seniors

Assisted Living Locators and Grasons Unite To Assemble Hundreds of Pajama Boxes

DALLAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Evive Brands National Conference in Dallas, Assisted Living Locators and Grasons will unite for a cause that warms hearts and comforts seniors. In a community service initiative with Dallas-based non-profit Pajamas for Seniors, franchisees from both organizations will gather to assemble hundreds of pajama boxes destined for underprivileged seniors at the Brentwood Campus of Care. These boxes, packed with pajamas, socks and essential toiletries are designed to provide essential comfort and care to those who need it most.

Traci Duff, Assisted Living Locators Plano Senior Care Advisor, Owner stated, "Our partnership with Pajamas for Seniors allows us to provide direct comfort and support to the seniors in Dallas. These pajama boxes, filled with personal care items, are a small gesture that can make a big difference in their lives."

Dave Dembinski, Vice President of Operations at Grasons, reflected on the collaborative spirit of the event, "Working alongside Assisted Living Locators and Pajamas for Seniors embodies the Grasons mission of community service and helping families during their transition journey."

In preparation for the event, Assisted Living Locators and Grasons franchisees engaged in a friendly competition The challenge aimed to collect pajamas and socks, as well as raise funds, with a goal of amassing 500 pairs of pajamas to benefit the seniors.

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, expressed pride in the franchisees' initiative, "Our franchisees' commitment to this cause is a powerful demonstration of Evive Brands' core values in action. We are proud to support Pajamas for Seniors and look forward to making a significant impact for local seniors."

Evive Brands National Conference will be held from June 4-7, at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel, where over 300 franchisees will gather to participate in this charitable endeavor, along with dynamic panel discussions, presentations from industry leaders, and networking opportunities.

Evive's franchise brands—Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, and The Brothers that just do Gutters—contribute to the company's mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care and expert home services. Evive collectively represents over 600 franchise locations across the nation.

For more information about Evive Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.evivebrands.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands