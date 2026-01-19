PacketFabric and Massed Compute Introduce Industry's First Integrated GPUaaS & NaaS Offering for Enterprise AI

First-to-market integration of on-demand GPU compute and on-demand networking simplifies how enterprises deploy and scale AI workloads.

CULVER CITY, Calif. and SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric , a leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, and Massed Compute , a provider of high-performance, managed GPU infrastructure, today announced the first-to-market, operationalized combination of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), delivering a production-ready platform for enterprise AI workloads.

NaaS + GPUaaS: Built for Enterprise AI

Soon, customers will be able to discover, size, and order GPU resources through the PacketFabric portal, pairing on-demand GPU compute from Massed Compute with PacketFabric's high-performance, on-demand connectivity—moving beyond standalone infrastructure components to a unified solution. The offering will launch with an initial on-net deployment, with additional locations planned over time.

"AI innovation is moving at an unprecedented speed, but infrastructure has been holding teams back," said Chad Milam, CEO at PacketFabric. "This partnership represents one of the first truly integrated GPUaaS and NaaS offerings brought to market for enterprise AI workloads. Being first to market here matters—it means our customers can move from idea to production faster than anyone else."

As AI workloads increasingly span clouds, data centers, and edge environments, performance depends as much on data movement as on raw compute. The PacketFabric and Massed Compute solution addresses this challenge by tightly coupling high-performance GPUs with flexible, scalable networking.

"For too long, customers have had to stitch together GPUs and networking from different providers and on different timelines," said Sunny Smith, President, Co-Founder at Massed Compute. "This partnership changes that. We're delivering a true GPU-as-a-Service experience—now paired with Network-as-a-Service—so customers can scale AI infrastructure as fast as their ambitions demand."

Through the joint offering, customers can:

Provision GPU compute and network connectivity on demand

Eliminate delays caused by manual network provisioning

Move massive datasets efficiently across clouds and data centers

Scale AI workloads dynamically without long-term lock-in

The solution supports a wide range of AI, machine learning, and GPU-intensive use cases, including model training, inference, data-heavy analytics, and hybrid AI architectures. Customers will access the offering directly through the PacketFabric portal, with sales-assisted deployments available for enterprise use cases, including on-demand GPU instances, managed clusters, and on-prem environments.

The GPUaaS + NaaS offering will be available soon in the PacketFabric portal.

PacketFabric and Massed Compute are both portfolio companies of Digital Alpha, reflecting a shared focus on modernizing digital infrastructure for AI-driven enterprises.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider that enables enterprises to provision high-performance network connectivity on demand across clouds and data centers. With PacketFabric.ai, PacketFabric's AI-powered interface, customers can explore pricing, provision services, and manage their network using natural-language commands—making connectivity faster, simpler, and more intuitive. Learn more at: packetfabric.com

About Massed Compute

Massed Compute provides high-performance, managed GPU infrastructure optimized for AI, machine learning, and HPC workloads. With on-demand, dedicated, and on-prem GPU offerings, Massed Compute helps enterprises deploy AI faster, more efficiently, and with full transparency. Learn more at: massedcompute.com

