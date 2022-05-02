PacketFabric and Unitas Global Establish Strategic Alliance

Together PacketFabric and Unitas Global create an industry-leading edge to everywhere global software defined network solution that helps enterprises fulfill all their connectivity needs. The companies plan to expand and overlay PoPs to the other's locations and gain expanded market reach. Network interconnections at 100+ shared POPs globally will drive further platform integration, simplifying on-demand connectivity to cloud infrastructures and optimizing data movement.

Unitas Global will point demand from enterprises at PacketFabric's middle mile and cloud connectivity services via its automated design and pricing platform, Unitas Nexus™. In addition, PacketFabric will expand customer connectivity options through its on-demand portal with Unitas Reach™ connectivity services including last-mile access to 50M+ enterprise locations and High Performance Internet service.

"PacketFabric and Unitas Global together are a slam-dunk for software-defined WAN connectivity," said Dave Ward, PacketFabric CEO. "Integrating our respective network footprints, platforms, and solution offerings creates tremendous opportunities for multi-national Enterprises who are looking to build their digital businesses around a hybrid and multi-cloud core."

"Enabling customers to simplify and consume complex connectivity solutions is our mission." comments Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. "The expanded interconnection of our networks and platform technologies with PacketFabric further extends the edge of software defined services out to the enterprise, creating an unmatched edge to everywhere offering to support customers globally."

Together the PacketFabric and Unitas Global platforms create an industry-leading Network-as-a-Service offering leveraging the combination of:

The PacketFabric NaaS platform, including a 50T+ backbone network providing Layer 2 and Layer 3 services, supporting data center, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud connectivity at multi-100Gbps speeds with full path and hardware redundancy across hundreds of data centers, backed by a five-nines carrier-class SLA.

Unitas Reach™, an intelligent, software-defined network fabric with strategic interconnections to hundreds of other networks and fiber access providers extends the network access to the edge, including over 900 carrier-neutral data centers and 50 million enterprise locations in more than 160 countries.

Unitas Nexus™, the world's first automated software platform dedicated to connecting enterprise edge locations to the cloud everywhere. Unitas Nexus™ provides unmatched visibility into available global connectivity options with a single, streamlined view, solving the challenge of designing and buying connectivity.

The PacketFabric self-service portal and REST API that enable real-time provisioning of high-speed interconnectivity and flexible, usage-based consumption and billing.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized as the "2021 CRN Emerging Vendor, 2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," a 2022 Futuriom 40 Top Private Company, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

About Unitas Global

Unitas Global is a managed network service provider offering automated ubiquitous edge access to cloud, everywhere. The combination of its Unitas Nexus™ platform and global Unitas Reach™ network, provides the most agile multi-cloud network environments that are easy to design, procure, and fully managed. Analyzing price and performance requirements in real-time makes Unitas Nexus™ one of the most advanced go-to-market platforms for MSPs, hyperscale cloud providers, and data center operators worldwide. Unitas Reach™ access, IP, and SDN provide cost-optimized network connectivity with the agility needed to scale quickly and support the growing demands of applications on network architectures, performance, and costs. Unitas Global is a Digital Alpha Advisors portfolio company. Learn more at unitasglobal.com or connect with Unitas at LinkedIn , Twitter , and its Blog .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PacketFabric