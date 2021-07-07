PacketFabric Doubles Down on Channel Partners with Multitenant Reseller Portal

PacketFabric's portal empowers reseller partners to offer their clients hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity services. Tweet this

"PacketFabric has been aggressively growing its channel and partner business in the last year. We've been working with industry-leading trusted-advisor partners like Avant, Bridgepointe, SADA, Spearhead, and CVE Technologies Group, and our technologies are powering some of the largest telecommunications and data center connectivity platforms in the U.S.," said PacketFabric Channel VP Kristen Wright. "We've more than doubled our partner-driven revenue this year, and we're not stopping. The release of our multi-tenant reseller portal is another big step in our ongoing commitment to our partners' success."

Enterprises are increasingly utilizing multi-cloud architectures to drive mission-critical workflows and deliver customer and employee digital experiences. According to the Flexera 2021 State of the Cloud Report, enterprises have almost entirely embraced multi-cloud, with 92 percent of survey respondents reporting adoption of a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud strategy. Enterprises also reported steady growth of multi-cloud spending, yet shifting use cases for how they deploy across multiple public cloud providers.

The reseller partner opportunity in the midst of this shift to cloud is sizable and growing. For example, an IDC study found that for every dollar of Google Cloud services sold by partners, they add over $5 in additional services revenue. The PacketFabric NaaS reseller portal makes it easier for channel partners and MSPs to grow their role as trusted advisors, and seamlessly attach private, secure, high-performance connectivity to their enterprise cloud offerings.

"The PacketFabric reseller portal unlocks a world of on-demand data center, hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity services for partners to leverage as we assist enterprises in their cloud journey," said John Judd, Senior Cloud Architect from CVE Technologies Group, Inc. "We see this as a golden opportunity to make our customers more successful and grow our cloud and connectivity business."

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized as the "2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," named one of the "10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020" by CRN, a Futuriom 40 Top Private Company, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .





Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PacketFabric

Related Links

packetfabric.com

