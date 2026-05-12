PacketFabric Expands Leadership and Go-to-Market Teams to Accelerate Growth in AI Infrastructure and On-Demand Connectivity

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, the leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership, sales, and engineering teams as the company scales to meet accelerating demand for AI infrastructure and high-performance connectivity.

Over the past month, PacketFabric has added more than a dozen new hires across business development, cloud connectivity, and enterprise sales—underscoring continued investment in talent to support customers building next-generation AI and hybrid cloud environments.

Among the key additions:

Eric Sindelar , Executive Vice President of Business Development, joins to lead strategic partnerships and ecosystem expansion across AI infrastructure, connectivity, and global channel programs

, Executive Vice President of Business Development, joins to lead strategic partnerships and ecosystem expansion across AI infrastructure, connectivity, and global channel programs Alan Shih , Director of Sales and Business Development, Cloud & AI (formerly of Google), brings deep expertise in hyperscale cloud networking and NeoCloud environments

, Director of Sales and Business Development, Cloud & AI (formerly of Google), brings deep expertise in hyperscale cloud networking and NeoCloud environments New Enterprise Account Executives to support growing demand from enterprises adopting hybrid and AI-driven infrastructure

In parallel, PacketFabric is actively expanding its engineering organization, with multiple open roles across network operations (NOC), development, and network reliability engineering (NRE) to support continued platform innovation and scale.

"Demand for high-performance, flexible connectivity is accelerating alongside the rapid growth of AI infrastructure," said Chad Milam, CEO of PacketFabric. "We're investing aggressively in both leadership and technical talent to ensure we can continue delivering the speed, scale, and automation our customers rely on."

PacketFabric's platform enables enterprises, Neocloud providers, and GPU-as-a-Service platforms to deploy and scale connectivity in minutes through a software-defined, API-first network.

The company's recent hiring momentum reflects increasing adoption of its platform across use cases including:

AI and GPU infrastructure deployment

Hybrid cloud and multi-cloud networking

High-throughput data movement and migration

On-demand, scalable connectivity for enterprise workloads

"These hires strengthen our ability to partner with customers and providers building the next generation of AI infrastructure," said Eric Sindelar, EVP of Business Development. "Connectivity is a critical layer of the AI stack, and PacketFabric is uniquely positioned to deliver it on demand."

PacketFabric continues to expand its global network footprint and platform capabilities, supporting customers with instant provisioning, dynamic bandwidth scaling, and high-performance private connectivity across cloud and data center environments.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider that enables enterprises to provision high-performance network connectivity on demand across clouds and data centers. With PacketFabric.ai, PacketFabric's AI-powered interface, customers can explore pricing, provision services, and manage their network using natural-language commands—making connectivity faster, simpler, and more intuitive.

Learn more at: packetfabric.com

Media contact: Claire Barnhart | Marketing Director, Digital Alpha | [email protected]

SOURCE PacketFabric