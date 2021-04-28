PacketFabric Releases Industry's First 100G Cloud Router

PacketFabric has released the industry's first cloud router solution supporting 100Gbps multi-cloud connectivity. Tweet this

"Data is power for the modern business. And the key to unlocking the power of data is the ability to move it when and where the business needs to provide the most value," said PacketFabric SVP of Product and Engineering Anna Claiborne. "Moving data at low speeds between cloud providers just won't cut it anymore. With 100Gbps support, Cloud Router is the highest velocity, easiest to use, and most economic solution for multi-cloud data motion at scale."

Enterprises are increasingly utilizing multi-cloud architectures to drive mission-critical workflows and deliver customer and employee digital experiences. According to the Flexera 2021 State of the Cloud Report, enterprises have almost entirely embraced multi-cloud, with 92 percent of survey respondents reporting adoption of a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud strategy. Enterprises also reported steady growth of multi-cloud spending, yet shifting use cases for how they deploy across multiple public cloud providers.

PacketFabric Cloud Router utilizes a distributed, edge-based architecture that delivers consistent performance at any subscribed bandwidth. Cloud Router creates direct connections between public clouds, which eliminates the waste and security risks associated with suboptimal network architectures, Internet unpredictability, backhauling of large data sets through data centers, or hairpinning through centralized choke points.

Cloud Router offers a predictable pricing model based on bandwidth level, delivering up to a 40% reduction in cost versus usage-based cloud egress charges.

PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe. PacketFabric's agile connectivity empowers enterprises to move at the speed of the cloud, digitally transform their business, and deliver superior digital experiences.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized as the "2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," named one of the "10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020" by CRN, a Futuriom 40 Top Private Company, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PacketFabric

Related Links

packetfabric.com

