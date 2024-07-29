Packsize Announces Brian Baxter as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Baxter brings nearly 25 years of experience in global strategic leadership roles

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize® , the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has appointed Brian Baxter as the company's chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Baxter joins Packsize with nearly 25 years of experience in executive positions with global corporations and as a consultant and educator. This experience includes strategic leadership of all HR functions across as many as 20 different countries, creating high-growth cultures and developing programs to increase employee engagement and drive operational excellence. Baxter has supported employee teams ranging from 3,000 to 90,000 worldwide.

"I am excited to take this next step in my career with Packsize, a company committed to inclusivity and invested in making a positive impact on the planet for generations to come," said Baxter. "In this role, I'll be working to accelerate that commitment by focusing on empowering individuals within the organization to grow and succeed, and supporting Packsize in growing their diverse pool of talent."

Baxter previously served as an adjunct professor at the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business, leading human resources leadership courses. He was also a member of the HR Certification Institute Board of Directors from 2012 to 2018, serving on the Strategy, Governance and Finance committees.

"Brian's commitment to advancing company culture and fostering an engaged workforce goes well beyond his corporate roles, and the Packsize team is looking forward to the impact he will have on team member engagement within our organization," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "Our team members are the backbone of our company's ability to make the planet a better place and provide smart and sustainable packaging for our customers. Brian will play an integral part in supporting our team members' training and career path needs."

Packsize is a leading provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

