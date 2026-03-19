Veritiv and Packsize Expand Partnership to Accelerate Automated, Right-Sized Corrugated Packaging Solutions

ATLANTA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in innovative specialty packaging, facility, and print solutions, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Packsize, a leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions. This collaboration brings together two industry innovators with a shared commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient, and sustainable packaging for customers.

The enhanced partnership is designed to accelerate growth in corrugated automated packaging solutions, a critical area for customers seeking improved productivity, reduced waste, and stronger total cost performance. Through this collaboration, Veritiv and Packsize will offer smart, value-added solutions that complement Veritiv's broader partner ecosystem and help customers advance their operational and sustainability goals. Together, the companies are helping customers modernize packaging operations by combining automation, right-sized packaging technology, and supply chain expertise.

Building on early success, both companies have developed an expanded cohesive plan to support growth and deepen customer engagement through 2026 and beyond. The partnership will focus on:

Advancing sustainable packaging through next-generation automation and right-sized technology.

Supporting more agile packaging operations by enabling on-demand box production that allows customers to respond quickly to changing product mixes and fulfillment needs.

Delivering faster turnaround for smaller, niche, and highly customized corrugated packaging solutions through on-demand box production.

Creating tailored programs that simplify adoption and deliver measurable operational improvements.

Enabling new efficiencies and cost savings by optimizing end-to-end packaging processes.

Helping customers reduce their carbon footprint by significantly lowering the amount of corrugated inventory that must be manufactured, transported, and stored.

Delivering a more seamless customer experience through stronger collaboration, innovation, and shared expertise.

"Veritiv's partnership with Packsize reflects our vision to be the preferred specialty packaging distributor, delivering value-added solutions that strengthen relationships and accelerate long-term growth," said Stephanie Mayerle, Veritiv's Chief Growth and Innovation Officer. "Together, we are helping customers modernize their packaging operations with smarter automation and right-sized packaging solutions that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and deliver long-term value."

"This partnership represents a meaningful step forward for our customers," said Paul Roy, SVP Global Partnerships and Business Development at Packsize. "By combining Veritiv's distribution expertise with Packsize's on-demand automation, we're making it easier for companies to adopt smarter packaging workflows that can quickly improve efficiency, reduce waste, and strengthen their operations."

As Veritiv and Packsize advance this collaboration, the companies will work together to bring new levels of packaging automation, intelligence, and consistency to corrugated packaging operations. This shared commitment positions customers to adopt future-ready solutions more quickly, strengthen their supply chains, and realize meaningful performance gains across their businesses.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Operating Company is a leading, global provider of specialty packaging solutions designed to help businesses operate more sustainably and efficiently. Beyond packaging, Veritiv delivers JanSan, hygiene, print, and publishing products and services that support cleaner, safer, and more resilient operations. Serving customers across a wide range of industries, Veritiv combines an extensive distribution network in the U.S. and Mexico with deep expertise, global resources, and team members around the world focused on improving performance and helping customers adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace. Learn more at www.veritiv.com.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step, starting at the warehouse floor, and ending in the customers' hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

Contact

Nick Smith, Veritiv, (770) 391-8365

Holly Busalacki, Packsize, (262) 271-8878

SOURCE Packsize