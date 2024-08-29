Packsize Announces New Innovation Center in Louisville, Kentucky

The new facility offers enhanced operations capabilities, showcases investment in the future of the Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize® , the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced the opening of its new Innovation Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The new, 240,000 square foot facility will expand the Company's manufacturing capabilities, provide redundancy and logistics benefits to customers and ensure the highest quality standards are met. The co-location of research and development, along with implementation of production resources, will bring manufacturing closer to Packsize's North American customer base, reducing lead times and expanding in-house capabilities. The Louisville Innovation Center will house 200 employees with plans for additional future expansion.

"Our newest facility in Louisville represents both our investment in the future of Packsize and our steadfast dedication to the best possible service for our customers," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "As we look to the years ahead, Packsize is laser-focused on expanding our operations while creating an ecosystem that supports the growth of our business, development of our team and our dedication to a more sustainable future."

Packsize will utilize the facility to showcase the Company's technology to companies from around the globe. Laying the foundation for scalable growth, the Louisville facility will also provide local job creation in focus areas such as quality, production, engineering, and research and development. The localized assembly and refurbishment operations will help further realize Packsize's goal of reducing global CO2 emissions as the result of reduced shipping from Europe.

"Louisville is an ideal choice for us to further develop our North American infrastructure to better serve our growing customer base," said Kellen Frey, COO, Packsize. "Not only does the co-location of production and R&D resources allow us to accelerate our innovation and maintain quality in our solutions, it also powers our efforts to build an incredible team that is aligned with our mission and values."

Packsize is a leading provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill.

