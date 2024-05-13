Packsize Appoints Kellen Frey as Chief Operating Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced that Kellen Frey has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.

Kellen Frey joined Packsize in 2016 as Vice President of Operations. He was named Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, responsible for service, supply chain, customer service, program management, technical support, solutions engineering, product management, quality, and safety. He initiated the growth of the U.S. research and development team and has led the company through multiple infrastructure moves in Louisville, KY, and Salt Lake City, UT. From 2022 through early 2024, Frey served as Vice President of Sales, focused on building out developing key markets in both the U.S. and Mexico.

"I am humbled at the opportunity to be part of a company committed to positively impacting our planet's sustainability through right-sized packaging automation," said Frey. "It is important to me to be part of something that will have a lasting effect on future generations, and to do it alongside a team with a shared dedication is truly extraordinary."

Before Packsize, Frey spent more than ten years in the medical device industry working for Zimmer Orthopedics in multiple capacities, including sales, sourcing, operations, logistics, distribution, and service. In 2015, he helped support Zimmer's acquisition of its competitor, Biomet, which resulted in one of the largest global orthopedic businesses today.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Kellen Frey as our new Chief Operating Officer. His understanding of our business and mission, as well as his dedication to operational excellence, make him an ideal choice for this role," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "Kellen has extensive leadership experience and is well-respected throughout the organization—I'm excited to see the positive impact he'll make as we continue to deliver cost-effective, sustainable packaging technology to our customers."

About Packsize

‍Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging - from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chains and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the consumer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Packsize