Packsize Chief Executive Officer Rod Gallaway announces retirement

The Company appoints David Lockwood CEO.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the foremost leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Rod Gallaway. David Lockwood, currently the Executive Chairman of the Packsize Board of Directors, has stepped into the CEO role. At the request of the Board, Rod Gallaway has agreed to continue with the company as a senior consultant.

Rod joined Packsize in 2017 as Executive Vice President and, in 2021, was named CEO. During Rod's tenure as CEO, he grew the company's revenues by more than 50 percent and led the development of the company's next generation of automated packaging machines, including the X5 ® and X7 ®. Rod built strong relationships with the company's largest customers and was instrumental in developing the company's 24 x 7 customer support culture. As CEO, Rod established Packsize as the global leader in automated right-sized packaging.

"Watching Packsize grow and mature in its team members, customers, and products has been rewarding. As you near the end of your career, you recognize how special it is to be a part of a mission-oriented company that is truly helping the planet," said Rod Gallaway. "Our innovative culture enables Packsize to solve big problems – it is fundamental to who we are. I am confident that David and the rest of the team will continue that culture and achieve new levels of success. As I shift my focus to helping David and the team in a different capacity, I'm as excited as ever for the future of Packsize. Thank you to the Packsize employees, customers, and partners for all your support."

Lockwood said, "Rod has been a senior executive and thought leader in warehouse automation and global supply chains for over three decades. From his time as a senior executive at Staples to CEO of Packsize, he has been respected and admired by his coworkers and those across our industry. Packsize has been extremely fortunate to have Rod as CEO, and we are grateful he will stay with us in an advisory capacity."

Joel Peterson, current Packsize Board member and former Chairman of the Board, stated, "Packsize has greatly benefited from Rod's leadership across the breadth of our business. Rod's extensive knowledge and expertise in all aspects of our company will continue to benefit Packsize in the years ahead as he works with David to deliver industry-leading automated packaging solutions to our customers."

Lockwood has served as a Packsize Board member since 2023 and comes to the CEO role with over three decades of experience in business, academia, and government. He served as CEO of Energy Solutions, an environmental services company based in Utah, from 2012 through 2018 and Executive Chairman from 2019 through 2021.

Before Energy Solutions, Lockwood was Chairman and CEO of Liberate Technologies, a provider of software and hardware to the telecommunications industry, and CEO of Intertrust, a digital rights management technology company. Prior to Liberate Technologies and Intertrust, he was Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, a financial services firm.

Lockwood has served on over twenty public and private company boards of directors, including Steinway Musical Instruments and Forbes. He was also a member of USTAR, the Utah Science, Technology, and Research Initiative. He has been a lecturer on the faculty of the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. From 2019 to 2021, he was a senior advisor to the US Secretary of Energy.

Lockwood stated, "I look forward to working with everyone at Packsize to expand the delivery of our cost-effective, sustainable packaging solutions. The need for packaging solutions that protect the health of our planet has never been greater."

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chains and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the consumer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Packsize