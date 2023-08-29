Packsize Introduces the Industry's First Cloud Computing Platform for Packaging and Shipping Operations with PackNet Cloud

The first-of-its-kind cloud platform empowers businesses to take a data-driven approach to packaging efficiency, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction while reducing carbon footprint.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced the launch of its PackNet® Cloud platform, the first and only cloud-enabled solution in the industry. This revolutionary production and optimization software seamlessly integrates with Packsize's On Demand Packaging® machines, offering unprecedented capabilities for carton machine management, box production, and packaging workflow integrations. With PackNet Cloud, businesses can thrive in a dynamic market while minimizing packaging waste.

"The new and improved PackNet Cloud represents a significant leap forward in packaging technology, making Packsize the industry's pioneer and sole provider of cloud capability," said Rod Gallaway, Chief Executive Officer at Packsize. "By harnessing the power of the cloud, businesses can unlock their full potential and achieve unrivaled levels of packaging efficiency. PackNet Cloud empowers businesses to optimize their packaging operations, reduce expenses, enhance customer satisfaction, and decrease their carbon footprint."

Key Features Include:

Multi-Tenant Environments: Scalability Without Compromising Security
PackNet Cloud enables multi-tenant environments, allowing businesses to scale flexibly and eliminate IT infrastructure concerns without compromising security and performance. Companies can leverage Packsize's cloud-based technology to benefit from high availability and minimal data access delays through low-latency connections.

PackNet's security measures, including data encryption, device authentication, and real-time threat detection, ensure comprehensive risk mitigation. Businesses can tailor solutions to their needs by optimizing corrugated packaging production and easily integrating with ERP and WMS systems.

PackNet Cloud Reporting: Data-Driven Decision Making
PackNet Cloud Reporting provides real-time advanced data and analytics capabilities, offering businesses comprehensive insights to make data-driven decisions and optimize packaging operations. It also provides businesses with centralized data management, allowing for in-depth analysis and monitoring of packaging operations across multiple locations. It enables companies to proactively address challenges, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.

PackNet Cloud Cube: Optimizing Carton Utilization
PackNet Cloud Cube accurately calculates the dimensions and weight of packages, determining the optimal box size for every order. By minimizing packaging materials and reducing shipping costs, PackNet Cloud Cube enhances cost efficiency and product protection during transit.

PackNet Cloud Cube's transition to the cloud significantly improves speed, scale, and security. It enables businesses to pack their products securely and efficiently, delivering a positive experience to their customers while optimizing their packaging resources.

PackNet Cloud Dim: Optimizing Package Size and Type
PackNet Cloud Dim revolutionizes packaging processes by automating size and type decisions based on supplemental product attributes or details beyond length, width, height, and weight. Leveraging advanced algorithms, PackNet Cloud Dim ensures more accurate and efficient packaging processes, resulting in optimized packaging size and type selection.

PackNet Cloud delivers continuous updates, advanced support, and round-the-clock technical assistance. This comprehensive approach equips businesses with essential information to effectively minimize material waste and enhance sustainability practices in real-time.

To learn more about PackNet Cloud, please visit www.packsize.com/software.

About Packsize
Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand® in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

