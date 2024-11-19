Packsize Launches Its ESG Report Program

The program will provide yearly analysis and review of the company's commitments to sustainability and responsible business practices

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize® , the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced the launch of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which establishes the company's baselines and future goals for related practices. Packsize has committed to becoming immediately carbon-neutral by purchasing carbon credits and renewable energy certificates (RECs) to offset its Scope 1 emissions. The company's goal is to reach net zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

"The launch of our ESG report, along with our renewal energy certificates (RECs) and carbon offsets, demonstrates our commitment to reaching zero waste for all global operations by 2030," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "The inaugural report sets the bar for transparency and accountability as we navigate the path to global sustainability for our stakeholders, our communities and our planet."

Sustainability and responsible business practices are integral to Packsize's company and customer success. The company's right-sized packaging solutions have 40% less embodied carbon than traditional packaging, and Packsize customers typically see financial and warehouse space savings in the form of 40% reduction in box size, 60% reduction in void fill, and 26% reduction in corrugated use.

The ESG report also sets out the Packsize mission as it relates to corporate governance. "We have an incredible team that is passionate about our mission to revolutionize the packaging industry with innovative solutions," said Packsize Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Brian Baxter. "Our culture reflects that passion while fostering inclusivity, diversity, and the best possible environment for team members to grow and thrive."

Packsize is a leading provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn .

