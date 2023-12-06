PACKSIZE NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2023 TOP SOFTWARE & TECH AWARD

AWARD RECOGNIZES THE TOP SOFTWARE AND TECH SOLUTIONS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN SPACE

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has been awarded 2023 Top Software & Tech by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for its X5® solution – the world's first fully-automated erected box system and the most advanced, flexible, efficient and sustainable platform available for the e-commerce industry. The award spotlights the top software and technology solutions in the supply chain space, for the Warehouse Automation category.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by the Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Rod Gallaway, CEO of Packsize. "We believe in empowering businesses to right-size their packaging with precision, minimizing waste and maximizing saves. The X5 isn't just a solution; it's a testament to our dedication to shaping a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow for industries worldwide."

The X5 solution produces ready-to pack, right-sized boxes at industry-leading speed, significantly enhancing e-commerce providers' and manufacturers' ability to meet customer demand. With the ability to make, pack, scan, label, and ship the right-sized box in just 3.5 seconds, Packsize's automated packaging systems offer fast and reliable results that help businesses meet their customers' demands without any delays. The X5, like all Packsize solutions, reduces packaging waste caused by oversized boxes, negates void filler like plastic air pillows, reduces shipping emissions, and improves the end-consumer's overall experience. By right-sizing boxes, companies can minimize their costs and environmental impact associated with extraneous and unneeded corrugated while improving parcel logistics, fitting 33% more boxes on freight and delivery carriers.

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. This award featured two main categories (Small Business <$50 million and Enterprise >$49 million) and then five sub-categories within each main category: Procurement/ERP Software, WMS/TMS Software, Warehouse Automation; Robotics; and Supply Chain Visibility Solutions.

Visit https://foodl.me/39lje2 to view the full list of winners.

About Packsize
Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chains and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the consumer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

