Packsize Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Packsize named a best workplace overall and in the Enduring Impact special category.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize® , the market leader in sustainable, Right-Sized Packaging On Demand®, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. In addition, the Company has been named among the best workplaces in the Enduring Impact special category, recognizing high-scoring companies that have been in business for 15 or more years.

"At Packsize, we have embraced a spirit of what we call 'conscious cultivation' to foster a work environment that is supportive, compassionate, and socially responsible. We want our employees to feel valued, respected, and empowered to make positive contributions both within and outside of the organization," said Sue Urses, Chief Human Resources Officer of Packsize. "We are delighted to see the positive impact of that effort reflected in our employees' feedback and job satisfaction on Inc.'s 2023 Best Workplaces list."

Packsize is a leading provider of on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices. E-commerce companies use our Right-Sized Packaging On Demand® systems to create custom boxes in real time, reducing the amount of corrugated material and void fill used in packaging. This minimizes waste, lowers shipping costs, and improves operational efficiency.

Helping companies improve their sustainability is a crucial catalyst for businesses choosing to implement our solutions that is also a primary motivator for individuals who join the Packsize team.

"Packsize culture, mission, and goals coupled with the proactive support of diversity, career growth, work-life balance, and health and wellness programs from the very top of the organization are a unique combination that is hard to find. At Packsize, we work hard because we are doing good things that affect not only our customers but also the planet we live on...I highly recommend Packsize as an employer for anyone who wants to work among some of the finest people I know, as we literally make the world a better place." - current Packsize employee (anonymous survey respondent)

Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

