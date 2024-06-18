Packsize Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Packsize is recognized as a best workplace for the second year in a row.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize ®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Packsize is a leading provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill. We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive company culture that centers innovation and drives sustainability so we can all develop, contribute and thrive.

"We are thrilled and honored to be named among Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the second year in a row," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "We are grateful for this acknowledgement of our company culture that values, respects and empowers our employees each and every day. We are gratified that our employees' experiences at Packsize continue to be positive, as we work together to lead our industry to a more sustainable future."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

