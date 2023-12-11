PACKSIZE X5® NAMED MATERIAL HANDLING PRODUCT NEWS 2023 READERS' CHOICE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

News provided by

Packsize

11 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

PACKSIZE RECOGNIZED FOR ADVANCEMENTS IN MATERIALS HANDLING SYSTEMS AND EQUIPMENT WITHIN MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION CENTERS AND WAREHOUSES

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has been awarded a recipient of the 2023 Products of the Year Readers' Choice for Packaging and Pallets from Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com. The award is for the X5® solution – the world's first fully-automated erected box system and the most advanced, flexible, efficient and sustainable platform available for the e-commerce industry.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to innovation, sustainability and empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape," said Packsize CEO Rod Galloway, "The X5 and the leading edge technology used to orchestrate our packaging automation systems are a testament to our team's dedication to redefining packaging efficiency. We extend our gratitude to Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com readers for the award, and to our talented team, partners and clients who brought us this honor."

The X5 solution produces ready-to pack, right-sized boxes at industry-leading speed, significantly enhancing e-commerce providers' and manufacturers' ability to meet customer demand. With the ability to make, pack, scan, label, and ship the right-sized box in just 3.5 seconds, Packsize's automated packaging systems offer fast and reliable results that help businesses meet their customers' demands without any delays. The X5, like all Packsize solutions, reduces packaging waste caused by oversized boxes, negates void filler like plastic air pillows, reduces shipping emissions, and improves the end-consumer's overall experience. By right-sizing boxes, companies can minimize their costs and environmental impact associated with extraneous and unneeded corrugated while improving parcel logistics, fitting 33% more boxes on freight and delivery carriers.

This award honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Readers decided the winners with over 5,500 votes cast.

About Packsize
Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chains and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the consumer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Packsize

Also from this source

PACKSIZE NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2023 TOP SOFTWARE & TECH AWARD

PACKSIZE NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2023 TOP SOFTWARE & TECH AWARD

Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has been awarded 2023 Top Software & Tech by Food...
PACKSIZE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

PACKSIZE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

Packsize, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced the appointment of David Lockwood and Sujeet Chand to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.