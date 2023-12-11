PACKSIZE X5® NAMED MATERIAL HANDLING PRODUCT NEWS 2023 READERS' CHOICE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

PACKSIZE RECOGNIZED FOR ADVANCEMENTS IN MATERIALS HANDLING SYSTEMS AND EQUIPMENT WITHIN MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION CENTERS AND WAREHOUSES

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has been awarded a recipient of the 2023 Products of the Year Readers' Choice for Packaging and Pallets from Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com. The award is for the X5® solution – the world's first fully-automated erected box system and the most advanced, flexible, efficient and sustainable platform available for the e-commerce industry.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to innovation, sustainability and empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape," said Packsize CEO Rod Galloway, "The X5 and the leading edge technology used to orchestrate our packaging automation systems are a testament to our team's dedication to redefining packaging efficiency. We extend our gratitude to Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com readers for the award, and to our talented team, partners and clients who brought us this honor."

The X5 solution produces ready-to pack, right-sized boxes at industry-leading speed, significantly enhancing e-commerce providers' and manufacturers' ability to meet customer demand. With the ability to make, pack, scan, label, and ship the right-sized box in just 3.5 seconds, Packsize's automated packaging systems offer fast and reliable results that help businesses meet their customers' demands without any delays. The X5, like all Packsize solutions, reduces packaging waste caused by oversized boxes, negates void filler like plastic air pillows, reduces shipping emissions, and improves the end-consumer's overall experience. By right-sizing boxes, companies can minimize their costs and environmental impact associated with extraneous and unneeded corrugated while improving parcel logistics, fitting 33% more boxes on freight and delivery carriers.

This award honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Readers decided the winners with over 5,500 votes cast.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chains and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the consumer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Packsize