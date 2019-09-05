PACO Collective Announces Great Place to Work® Certification

Why is PACO unique? The agency strives to empower, trust, and value its employees by offering perks such as unlimited PTO and work from home, summer hours and observes 14 holidays throughout a fiscal year. In January 2019, PACO treated the agency to a retreat in Playa del Carmen to show their appreciation of goals exceeded during the 2018 fiscal year. This was an occasion of bonding, laughter and an overall team-building opportunity for employees. In addition to providing a laid-back atmosphere that respects work-life balance, PACO also gives back to the community by encouraging employees to volunteer at local organizations during work hours throughout the year.

In response to the survey one employee mentioned, "Our management team is open to new ideas and values our opinions. It truly is amazing to work for a company that listens to my input, values my work and appreciates my talents both in and outside of the office. As 'PACOs' we really are a family, and I enjoy coming in to work each and every day."

Highlights gathered from the survey include:

91% of employees agree that "I'm proud to tell others I work here."

88% of employees agree that "Management hires people who fit in well here."

88% of employees believe that "Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders."

"Our Chief Creative Officer Pablo Acosta and I are humbled and honored to receive this award," shares Ozzie Godinez, CEO. "Great ideas can come from anyone at any time, which is why we foster a casual, vibrant, and inclusive environment, and empower every one of our employees to use their voice to help the collective create and inspire."

PACO Collective is an award-winning cross-cultural agency that empowers brands to transcend cultural boundaries in today's "minority majority" market. PACO is committed to working with brands that want to embrace the changing dynamics of American life and are invested in creating meaningful connections with consumers through cultural messaging and insight. Based in Chicago, PACO is a full-service agency offering public relations, marketing, and digital and creative services. To learn more visit www.pacocollective.com.

