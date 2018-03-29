PACSgear adds OnBase as a content destination

For existing OnBase customers, this new functionality provides the ability to capture and archive the following content types:

Images and video directly from a variety of visible light modalities, such as those found in gastroenterology, pulmonology and speech pathology through the MDR VT device.

Images and video of the patient directly from any iOS device through the PACS Scan Mobile iOS application.

"This release continues to demonstrate our commitment to offering our customers the most complete and interoperable content services portfolios in the healthcare industry," said Sandra Lillie, Hyland Healthcare's global director of enterprise imaging sales and strategy. "The way PACSgear and OnBase now work together will help our customers streamline critical processes for better patient care and more efficient operations. We will continue to bring these integrated products and solutions to market to solve the problems of our enterprise healthcare customers."

PACSgear Core 3.6 is the centrally managed, web-based server platform that hosts six PACSgear products, including PACS Scan Mobile, ModLink Web Forms, EHR Gateway, PACS Scan Web, Image Link and the MDR VT Administrative Interface. This platform approach allows for faster development as products can share resources and enhancements across the platform. This approach also allows for more efficient centralized installation, configuration, provisioning, monitoring and management of the PACSgear application suite.

For more information on how the PACSgear Core 3.6 platform can transform image and content management, please visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

About Hyland Healthcare

By combining information management and enterprise medical imaging with business process and case management capabilities, Hyland Healthcare delivers a suite of unparalleled content and image management solutions to address the clinical, financial and operational needs of healthcare organizations around the world. Every day, more than 2,000 healthcare organizations use Hyland Healthcare's world-class solutions to become more agile, efficient and effective. The Hyland Healthcare suite of products – comprised of OnBase, Acuo, NilRead, PACSgear, Brainware, Perceptive Content and ShareBase – are leveraged to complete patient records, eliminate reimbursement delays and enhance business processes. For more information, please visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

Hyland Healthcare is a part of Hyland, a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com

Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788-5082

McKinzey.Saig@Hyland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacsgear-adds-onbase-as-a-content-destination-300621710.html

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

