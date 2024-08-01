Pacsun and Anna Sitar Debut Swim Collection Inspired by Midwest Summers

Digital Star's Latest ANNAXPACSUN Drop Pays Homage to her Michigan Roots

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of their first collaboration, Pacsun and Anna Sitar, podcast host and content creator, announced the launch of their second exclusive swimwear collection. This new line under ANNAXPACSUN is inspired by the warm, sun-soaked days of a Midwest summer, paying homage to Anna's Michigan roots.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind her new collection, Anna shares, "My first collection was inspired by the sunrise and sunset of the California Coast, somewhere I have grown to love unconditionally. For this collection, I wanted to return to my roots. When we knew this drop would be in August, the first thing that came to mind was how much I would have loved these suits in Michigan during that season while I lived there. The lakes would be warm from two full months of sunshine, and we'd be planning getaways to go camping, floating down the river, and climbing the sand dunes. The inspiration built itself once I knew exactly where I could see myself wearing a perfect, Midwest summer collection."

Anna carried forward key elements from the first drop that resonated with her audience, including popular styles and colors, including ombre, ribbed lettuce edges, bralette tops, and tie side bottoms, Anna's new collection also offers fresh colors and prints, including yellow, green, florals, as well as eco suits with more sustainably sourced materials, aligning with her commitment to sustainability. The swimsuits are available in sizes XXS - XXL, and prices range $26.95 to $32.95 for separates and $49.95 for the onepiece.

Choosing Michigan as the shoot location was a natural decision for Anna since it's home to her. The setting allowed her to paint the story of where she pictured herself in the suits and capture content that mirrored the color scheme and style, including the lake, pier, lighthouses, and ice cream shops.

Collaborating with Pacsun has been a dream come true for Anna. "It has been such a blessing to work with such a powerhouse of a brand like Pacsun. They not only produce affordable, quality suits but have a wonderful infrastructure for someone like me who has dreamed of creating swimsuits. They have so much experience to help me bring my dreams to life."

"We're delighted to continue our partnership with Anna Sitar," said Abbie Hutzler, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Pacsun. "Her creative vision and deep connection to her roots add an original touch to this collection. Anna retains elements that consumers loved from the first line while introducing unique features. We're proud to support her journey and offer our community even more styles designed by Anna."

The new ANNAXPACUN collection is available now at Pacsun.com/Anna-Sitar and in select stores nationwide. Images can be accessed HERE.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT ANNA SITAR

At 27 years old, Anna Sitar has an undergraduate degree in Engineering, a Masters in TV/Film Production, and is a digital megastar with over 13 million followers. Originally from Marshall, Michigan, she moved to Los Angeles in 2019 and downloaded TikTok to practice her storytelling while she was in school. Her relatable content, including her "I Don't Want It" series and lifestyle vlogs, has since garnered a loyal following and earned her the title of one of TikTok's fastest-growing stars. Now, Anna is further expanding her influence into fashion design and merchandising with her recently launched exclusive swimwear collection – ANNAXPACSUN. Anna is also expanding into the audio space with her recently launched podcast, Anna's Guide. She sees her platform as a way to share her authentic self and hopes to inspire others to find their confidence and tap into their creativity.

SOURCE Pacsun