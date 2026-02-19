PACSUN AND LAFC CELEBRATE HISTORIC OPENING DAY AT THE COLISEUM WITH FIRST 2026 CAPSULE COLLECTION

The sixth release since 2023 marks LAFC's 2026 MLS regular season opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in recent seasons, LAFC will kick off its 2026 MLS regular season at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 21, and Pacsun is marking the moment with the launch of its first LAFC capsule collection of the year.

As soccer continues to cement its influence within global youth culture, the Pacsun x LAFC 2026 Season Opener Drop celebrates Season Kick-off while honoring a rare match at one of Los Angeles' most historic venues, transforming the season opener into a citywide cultural moment.

Now in its third year and sixth collaborative merchandise release since launching in 2023, the Pacsun x LAFC partnership is an example of Pacsun's sustained investment in sport as a core brand pillar. Built through ongoing co-creation, each drop combines fashion and fandom in a way that resonates with the next generation of supporters, and where identity, community, and sport converge.

The Pacsun x LAFC 2026 Season Opener Drop, featuring a commemorative tee and hoodie, will be available in 20 Southern California Pacsun stores, online at Pacsun.com, and on-site during the February 21 match. Fans can shop the collection at the LAFC HQ Store or scan to purchase digitally from product displays at Pacsun's Fan Fest pop-up.

At Fan Fest, Pacsun will host an interactive "Spin the Wheel" activation, offering exclusive swag and gift cards redeemable online or in-store. Confirmed attending talent include Alejandro, who is an influential voice within the soccer community, to help bring fans closer to the moment through live appearances and real-time content capture. By partnering with creators who authentically reflect the culture of the game, Pacsun is connecting digital communities to an in-person experience. The activation transforms retail into participation, where fans engage with the brand and merchandise in real time.

"Moments like this, when sport intersects with the history and identity of Los Angeles, are exactly where we want to show up," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "Our partnership with LAFC, like much of what we do, is rooted in co-creation and community. We're continuing to build something meaningful for the next generation of fans while honoring the cultural significance of the game in our city."

Beyond product, the collaboration shows a shared commitment to purpose-driven impact. In August 2026, Pacsun and LAFC will once again partner with the Bresee Youth Center to support local students through apparel donations and contributions to the organization's annual Backpack Distribution Day.

Pacsun x LAFC 2026 Season Opener Drop launches February 20, 2026. Images of the collection can be accessed here.

