PACSUN DROPS EXCLUSIVE GOVERNORS BALL COLLECTION AHEAD OF FESTIVAL WEEKEND

The Collection Blends New York City Streetwear References, Vintage-Inspired Graphics, and Festival Style

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival season is heading back to New York City, and Pacsun is marking the return of Governors Ball Music Festival with an exclusive collection. Inspired by nostalgic concert merchandise, New York City streetwear culture, and the energy surrounding festival weekend, the limited-edition assortment blends vintage-inspired graphics, festival-ready silhouettes, and playful references to New York music culture.

Pacsun is marking the return of Governors Ball Music Festival with an exclusive collection.

The Pacsun x Governors Ball Collection features 8 festival-ready styles, including graphic tees and hoodies. The assortment incorporates watercolor-inspired artwork, playful New York references, and bold typography tied to the energy of the city and festival weekend. Priced between $40 – $80, the Pacsun x Governors Ball Collection is designed with easy-to-wear silhouettes and washed finishes that blend nostalgic concert merchandise with Pacsun's laidback festival styling perspective.

"Great festival merchandise should do more than just mark a moment - it should give fans something that feels connected to the experience, the city, and the culture around it," said Andres Perez, Director of Merchandise at Governors Ball/C3 Presents. "Pacsun understood that balance with this collection, bringing a creative lens and product perspective that felt true to Gov Ball and authentic to New York City. We're excited to continue building on this ongoing collaboration."

"Music is one of Pacsun's core cultural pillars because of the influence it continues to have across identity, creativity, personal style, and community for the next generation," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "We're excited to return to Governors Ball this year in a larger capacity and continue building experiences that feel authentic to the intersection of music and youth culture. From this collection to the festival activations and consumer events we have planned throughout the weekend, every part of the experience is designed to bring our community together through music, fashion, and individuality while celebrating the energy of New York City."

As an official festival sponsor, Pacsun will also activate throughout Governors Ball Weekend with a dedicated destination featuring the exclusive collection alongside festival-ready Pacsun styles and a custom installation inspired by New York City bodega culture. The brand will also support the Kids Rock For Kids program, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that gives young musicians access to the people, spaces, and experiences that help them find their voice and take the next step in their creative journey.

Leading into the festival weekend, Pacsun will also host a consumer event at its SoHo flagship location on June 4 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Designed to build excitement ahead of Governors Ball weekend, the event will feature a coffee bar, interactive claw machine giveaways, music, and additional festival-inspired moments celebrating the return of festival season to New York City.

The Pacsun x Governors Ball Collection is available at select Pacsun store locations throughout the New York market and online. It will also be available onsite at Governors Ball throughout the festival weekend.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun