Announce New Community Based Activities & Style Offerings For The 2024 Season

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based youth lifestyle retailer Pacsun, and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), announced the continuation of their partnership into the 2024 season. Building off the success of last year's collaboration, Pacsun and LAFC will continue their community engagement programs with new apparel launches and pre-game activations for fans as well as a visible brand presence throughout the stadium during home games.

PACSUN AND LAFC EXTEND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PARTNERSHIP

"Continuing our partnership with LAFC, we are dedicated to further engaging and deepening our connection with local communities. Together, we're combining the worlds of sports and fashion to foster support, participation, and a sense of inclusion to unite as many people as possible, while increasing fan involvement and strengthening community in both arenas," said Richard Cox, Vice President of Men's Merchandising at Pacsun.

"We're excited to build on the momentum of our partnership with Pacsun," said Rich Orosco, Chief Brand Officer at LAFC. "Together we can continue making a positive impact and growing the LAFC community through our programs and collaborations."

This year Pacsun reinforces its commitment to community engagement by participating in LAFC's pregame Fan Fest, offering exclusive access to complimentary products, discounts, giveaways, and more. The brand also plans to host an LAFC player appearance in July at a select Pacsun store in Southern California.

Pacsun and LAFC first announced their collaboration as community outreach partners in May of 2023, aiming to elevate fan experiences and strengthen their connection to the local youth community.

Pacsun and LAFC will once again team up with the Bresee Youth Center to provide Los Angeles students with apparel and supplies and will contribute to Bresee's annual Backpack Distribution Day as an associate partner.

Last year, Pacsun and LAFC successfully debuted collaborative apparel, available for purchase at Pacsun stores nationwide and online, as well as at BMO Stadium. The strong sales paved the way for all-new merchandise created specifically for 2024.

Pacsun celebrated LAFC's first home match of 2024 with a limited-edition tee shirt, and will continue to drop new styles this summer that showcase the essence of LAFC and Pacsun. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the new merchandise in-store, online at Pacsun.com, and on-site at the Rose Bowl on July 4th for the highly anticipated match when LAFC takes on the Galaxy.

SOURCE Pacsun