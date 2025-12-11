PACSUN INTRODUCES VINTAGE FASHION PLATFORM WITH DEBUT COLLECTION: PS VINTAGE POWERED BY SPRINGY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pasun officially launched its curated resale shop with a dedicated collection, PS Vintage Powered by SPRINGY, featuring thousands of one-of-a-kind pieces for men and women available now on www.pacsun.com . The assortment was hand-selected in collaboration with SPRINGY , an established authority in online secondhand retail. As Gen Z's infatuation with pre-loved fashion continues to surge, Pacsun is giving its community a reliable, easily accessible platform for discovering authentic vintage finds.

The leading U.S. youth retailer is taking a fresh, more intentional approach to curating this debut launch. As "vintage" has become one of the fastest-growing topics on TikTok, Pacsun's sharp awareness of evolving social trends, online culture, and Gen Z shopping behavior has shaped a product assortment that resonates with its core audience. PS Vintage Powered by SPRINGY was developed with direct input from Gen Z through Pacsun's Youth Advisory Council, highlighting the thrill of the hunt for vintage pieces.

The collection offers a mix of graphic tees, hoodies, denim, jackets and more. Pacsun experts selected pieces sourced by SPRINGY to create an initial collection with designs that capture Pacsun's key pillars: fashion, art, culture, sports, and music. Every item is distinctive, with limited restocks, and labeled using the SPRINGY system, by size, year, and category. Building on the momentum of the Y2K style resurgence seen across TikTok, a selection of the curated women's fashion reflects this popular aesthetic, along with a mix of nostalgic brands, vintage music tees, and a nod to the holiday season with a fun assortment of vintage holiday graphics and sweatshirts.

"Vintage shopping has become central to our community, and with this launch, we wanted to make that experience authentic and accessible," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "Guided by strong consumer listening, our trend-driven curation delivers on the style our consumers love while reflecting the sustainability they value."

PS Vintage Powered by SPRINGY is now live online, with a nationwide in-store rollout coming to 15 Pacsun locations this January 2026.

