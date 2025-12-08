Pacsun Drops Exclusive Fashion Line with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Pacsun and The Metropolitan Museum of Art are bringing culture and style straight to your closet. Available now exclusively at Pacsun, the new Met Cloisters Holiday Collection includes men and women's apparel and accessories that blend elevated design with trend-driven silhouettes, perfect for gifting or refining your winter wardrobe.

The capsule features a curated mix of sophisticated fashion and everyday streetwear, inspired by the timeless art and architecture of The Met Cloisters, where the campaign photography was also staged. Think rich textures, intricate motifs, and iconic medieval artwork reimagined for modern style. Each piece draws from treasures like illuminated manuscripts, sculptural details, stained-glass patterns, and historic tapestries, integrating centuries-old works of art into wearable statements.

Designed for every occasion, the collection comprises high-fashion tops, matching sets, and outerwear, alongside crewnecks, tees, and hats. For women, the striking Brother Rabbit Asymmetrical Tank Top paired with the coordinating Midi Skirt and the Fairytale Mesh Long Sleeve Top create artsy, elevated looks for parties or evening outings. Everyday pieces like the flattering Modelbüch Skimmer T-Shirt and adorable Cable Knit Crew Socks add unique flair and comfort you'll reach for again and again.

For men, classic styles like the Cloisters Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Cloisters Crewneck Sweatshirt offer versatile layering under statement items such as the Onyx Overcoat or Rests in a Garden Jacket and matching Baggy Jeans . From holiday gatherings to weekend plans, the collection makes it simple to mix, match, and build outfits that feel stylish and effortlessly cool.

"Our ongoing collaboration with The Met continues to be a top-performer, and this drop is a direct response to the growing demand from our community for elevated, yet accessible fashion," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "This thoughtfully compiled selection enhances everyday style while evolving with the polished tastes of our consumers."

The Met x Pacsun Cloisters Holiday Collection ranges from $35-$150 and is available to shop now online at www.pacsun.com and in-stores nationwide.

