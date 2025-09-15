Pacsun Announces Industry First Pacsun Youth Advisory Council: Empowering Its Consumers as Co-Creators in Brand Strategy

Gen Z and Gen Alpha creators to help guide the future for the specialty retailer through the lens of youth culture

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative that redefines consumer engagement, Pacsun is proud to announce the launch of its Pacsun Youth Advisory Council, a pioneering program that invites young consumers to have a seat at the table in shaping the brand's future.

This innovative council exemplifies Pacsun's commitment to being a purpose-driven brand that values collaboration and co-creation with its community.

Unlike traditional ambassador programs, the Pacsun Youth Advisory Council grants selected members direct access to Pacsun's strategic decision-making processes and spot at the leadership table. The Council is intentionally structured with young people who regularly meet with Pacsun executives to share their perspectives on the same topics reviewed at leadership meetings, while also contributing new ideas that reflect the values and priorities of their generation.

This unique initiative empowers young voices, allowing them to actively influence brand direction and initiatives, fostering a dynamic that goes beyond the traditional brand and consumer relationship. By centering youth perspectives, uplifting their stories, and equipping them with resources to collaborate directly with leadership, Pacsun is ensuring that the next generation's creativity and lived experiences guide the brand's evolution.

"The Pacsun Youth Advisory Council is an industry-first initiative that underscores our commitment to listening to our community and leveraging their insights to guide our brand's evolution," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Each member brings their own unique voice and perspective, and together they embody the creativity and spirit of the next generations. They are inspiring what we do and building the future of the Pacsun brand with us."

Some of the inaugural members include:

Anna Sitar ( @annaxsitar on IG & TikTok) – A groundbreaking content creator and longtime Pacsun partner who co-creates the exclusive ANNAXPACSUN collections with the retailer.





( on IG & TikTok) – A groundbreaking content creator and longtime Pacsun partner who co-creates the exclusive ANNAXPACSUN collections with the retailer. Jabari & Malik Williams ( @williams_twinss on IG) – Arguably the coolest twin brothers on TikTok, Jabari and Malik have modeled in many Pacsun campaigns with other household name brands.





( on IG) – Arguably the coolest twin brothers on TikTok, Jabari and Malik have modeled in many Pacsun campaigns with other household name brands. Life.w.Bex ( @life.w.bex on IG, @ official.ife.w.bex TikTok) – A rising lifestyle voice whose mix of GRWM content and self-expression resonates with a young audience.





on IG, @ TikTok) – A rising lifestyle voice whose mix of GRWM content and self-expression resonates with a young audience. Sienna Lewis ( @sienna_.lewis on IG) – A micro-influencer, budding media force and President of Chapman's Black Art Association and member of Grammy U, Sienna has a total handle on what young people want from their favorite brands.





on IG) – A micro-influencer, budding media force and President of Chapman's Black Art Association and member of Grammy U, Sienna has a total handle on what young people want from their favorite brands. Valera Djordjevic ( @valeradjordjevic on IG, @ realvaleradj on TikTok) – An emerging tastemaker and model with global appeal. At the time, Valera was a micro-influencer largely responsible for making Pacsun's famous Casey jeans go viral on TikTok and also starred in Pacsun's Fall 2024 "Better in Baggy" campaign.





( on IG, @ on TikTok) – An emerging tastemaker and model with global appeal. At the time, Valera was a micro-influencer largely responsible for making Pacsun's famous Casey jeans go viral on TikTok and also starred in Pacsun's Fall 2024 "Better in Baggy" campaign. Teala Dunn ( @ttlyteala on IG & TikTok) – An actress and digital creator known for her roles, Teala has connected with Pacsun as a content creator and official brand partner, making appearances alongside the brand at events like Gov Ball and attending Pacsun's Puerto Rico Swim trip.





( on IG & TikTok) – An actress and digital creator known for her roles, Teala has connected with Pacsun as a content creator and official brand partner, making appearances alongside the brand at events like Gov Ball and attending Pacsun's Puerto Rico Swim trip. Anais and Mirabelle Lee (@ anaisandmirabelle on IG & TikTok) – Twin actresses and changemakers, Anais and Mirabelle, who are entering their first year at Stanford this fall. Anais was recently featured in Netflix's The Babysitters Club series, and together they founded the Beatrice Martin Foundation and Black Writers of Tomorrow, initiatives dedicated to empowering underrepresented voices and future storytellers.





(@ on IG & TikTok) – Twin actresses and changemakers, and who are entering their first year at this fall. Anais was recently featured in Netflix's series, and together they founded the Beatrice Martin Foundation and Black Writers of Tomorrow, initiatives dedicated to empowering underrepresented voices and future storytellers. Melody Hurd (@ melodyhurd on IG & TikTok) – A Gen Alpha actress and creator known for her roles on-screen and her ability to authentically connect with young audiences.





(@ on IG & TikTok) – A Gen Alpha actress and creator known for her roles on-screen and her ability to authentically connect with young audiences. Shea Durazzo (@ sheadurazzo on IG & TikTok) - A digital creator best known for his dance, comedy, and lifestyle videos, which have earned him millions of followers. Shea's blend of choreography, humor, and personality-driven content has built him a strong audience across platforms.

Pacsun has been co-creating with its consumer in a myriad of ways for many years, however, this council formalizes their voices providing a cadence of opportunities to collaborate with and influence Pacsun's leadership team. The Council creates an ongoing rhythm of collaboration where members can directly shape decisions while gaining mentorship, skill-building, and meaningful real-world brand experience.

Over the next year, the Pacsun Youth Advisory Council will take part in quarterly workshops and mentorship sessions with Pacsun executives, offering direct input on all creative aspects and strategy. In return, members will receive mentorship, travel opportunities, and a chance to collaborate with peers who are shaping the future together.

One of the founding members of the Council and Pacsun partner, Anna Sitar, expressed her excitement to be a part of this unique opportunity:

"Pacsun has given me the chance to dream out loud, to take ideas that mattered to me and turn them into collections that people could actually wear and make their own. That's what excites me most about the Youth Advisory Council. It's a chance to share new perspectives, to celebrate creativity in all its forms, and to make sure our generation's voice is part of the conversation. To me, fashion has always been about confidence, connection, and storytelling, and I'm excited to help carry that forward with Pacsun."

The Pacsun Youth Advisory Council marks an exciting time for Pacsun where insights and inspired, lived experiences convene to develop brand strategy. It reflects Pacsun's belief that the best way to remain relevant is to put young people at the center of the conversation as consumers and as co-creators of the brand itself.

The Youth Council will make an IRL appearance at Pacsun's Purpose Summit in Los Angeles on September 18th.

