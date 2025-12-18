Pacsun Expands Globally: Announces First U.S. Store Count Increase in Nearly Two Decades and Opens First International Store in Dubai

The leading youth retailer doubles down on brick-and-mortar across the U.S. and expands internationally with up to 20 stores planned across the Middle East over the next five years.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is thrilled to announce significant retail expansion, including U.S. locations opening across key domestic markets and its first international store opening planned for Spring 2026 at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

The milestone arrives as Pacsun experiences a resurgence in brick-and-mortar performance in the United States, with double digit growth in in-store traffic.

The debut flagship Dubai store, set for early 2026, marks Pacsun's first international location in its 40-year history. Through an exclusive regional partnership, Majid Al Futtaim and Pacsun plan to open up to 20 stores across the Middle East over the next five years, including another flagship location in Abu Dhabi. Pacsun's presence in the Middle East kicked off with an on-site Formula 1® activation at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this month.

Pacsun's global growth comes at a moment when many retailers are scaling back brick-and-mortar. Pacsun, however, is taking a different approach: for the first time in 18 years, the brand is increasing its domestic store count.

Recent and upcoming U.S. store openings include:

(opened fall 2025)





(opened fall 2025) Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL (opening early 2026)

In 2025, Pacsun opened nine new U.S. stores, with additional openings scheduled through the end of the year. Looking ahead, the brand plans to add 20–35 new stores over the next three years, with nine leases already signed for 2026 — marking its most ambitious domestic retail expansion in nearly two decades.

"Our stores have become cultural touchpoints for a generation that values experience as much as product. What begins on our social channels—inspiration and community—ultimately drives young people to see it in person. Doubling down on brick-and-mortar simply reflects what our community is already telling us," said Brieane Olson, Chief Executive Officer, Pacsun.

Across both the U.S. and the Middle East, Pacsun's strategy remains rooted in community. With more than 4.7 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, robust creator partnerships, and culturally relevant collaborations, Pacsun continues to shape how Gen Z and Gen Alpha engage with fashion today.

