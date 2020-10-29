PacSun Announces New Category -- PacSun Active

"PacSun Active was something that we had been working on for the last twenty-four months, but it became more scaled in 2020, as we listened to our community, and they were telling us that they were struggling to stay motivated and active at home," says Brie Olson, Chief Brand Officer for PacSun. "We asked ourselves, how do we continue to focus on supporting the importance of wellness, when it can be so challenging to continue to focus on taking care of yourself in these times? How can we support our young people in staying healthy and active? In asking those questions, PacSun Active was born."

PacSun Active launches today with apparel from LA Hearts by PacSun Active. The line includes active bras, shorts, leggings and fleeces. Focusing on fit, fabric and function, the line was created to make you feel empowered. They were designed so that you can go and grab coffee, you could go to class, stay home or go out with friends and always be dressed to stay active. The performance brand is inclusive, not only in size (sizes XS-XL) but with its price point ($34.95-49.95). The activewear category will also include brands from Slowtide and YogaZen including beach towels, yoga towels and mats ranging. In the coming months, the category will also expand to carry apparel from partnered brands like Adidas and Playboy.

The core of wellness and being active is foundational to the PacSun consumer. This new category is a commitment on behalf of the company to continue to support that. For more information visit https://www.pacsun.com/activewear/ .

SOURCE PacSun