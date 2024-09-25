Pacsun Celebrates 5th Year of Partnership with Los Angeles Rams

Over the weekend, Pacsun hosted a VIP gameday suite at the Rams' victorious home opener at SoFi Stadium, providing a unique opportunity for influencers, content creators, and special guests to experience the energy of the Rams House up close, including Avani Gregg , Sky Katz , Zach Justice , and others. The suite, curated with premium offerings and featuring exclusive Rams-themed apparel from the retailer's upcoming collaboration with the LA based stylist, model and fashion designer Aleali May, allowed guests to preview and wear the merchandise in advance of its official launch.

"We're proud of our continued partnership with the Rams, and these initiatives allow us to give back to our community while celebrating the culture we share with Los Angeles," said Richard Cox, CMO of Pacsun. "Experiences like these strengthen our connection to sports in Southern California and highlight the importance of authentic fan engagement, which is central to our values at Pacsun."

As part of this partnership, Pacsun also sponsored two key Rams events earlier this month:

On September 3, Pacsun supported the Rams Family Organization Luncheon, which honored the significant others of Rams coaches and players. The attendees were gifted custom PAC1980 products, each featuring unique embroidery and personalized name details, a nod to Pacsun's emphasis on creating meaningful, one-of-a-kind items that connect with fans on a deeper level.

On September 7, Pacsun activated at the Rams Girls Flag Football Jamboree at UCLA's Wilson Plaza. The event drew over 2,500 athletes from over 100 teams and featured a vendor village where Pacsun set up an exclusive pop-up shop showcasing their popular PAC1980 collection. Fans were treated to a prize wheel with giveaways, further elevating the excitement of the day and reinforcing Pacsun's commitment to supporting local communities.

In addition to these exciting events, Pacsun and the Rams have furthered their community impact through the continuation of "Loads of Love" initiative, donating washer and dryer sets to 20 schools in historically under-resourced communities to combat chronic absenteeism by ensuring students have access to clean clothing. Supported by the Thinkwatts Foundation, this initiative benefited schools in the Compton Unified and Los Angeles Unified School Districts. The "Loads of Love" program extended last year's "Geared for Greatness" initiative, which provided new, fashionable clothing to students to encourage school attendance. Over the past four years, Pacsun and the Rams have donated more than $3 million in apparel to over 30,000 students throughout LA County. This year, they continued their commitment by donating an additional $2 million worth of clothing to under-resourced schools in Compton, Inglewood, and LA Unified, including those managed by the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools.

"Celebrating our fifth year of partnership with Pacsun as we kick off the 2024 football season is a testament to the strength of our collaboration," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "Whether it's celebrating our team's families, helping make football more accessible to the next generation of athletes, or making a lasting impact in the lives of students across our region – we are grateful for Pacsun's commitment to partnering with a purpose and giving back to this community we both call home."

This season will see Pacsun continuing to highlight its commitment to community-building through various events with the team, further integrating sports and lifestyle into the fabric of the brand.

