PACSUN ENTERS THE OCTAGON IN LAS VEGAS FOR UFC 306: RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC WITH AN EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE DROP

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, UFC continues a great tradition in combat sports of holding big fights around Mexican Independence Day to celebrate and honor the remarkable contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports. UFC will take the celebration to an unprecedented level as UFC 306 At Riyadh Season Noche UFC will become the first sports event at Sphere, the revolutionary entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

To commemorate the highly anticipated fight, Pacsun has once again teamed up with UFC for an exclusive collection – UFC 306 At Riyadh Season Noche UFC . Available today, the 6-piece line features the iconic fighters who will be competing at the groundbreaking event. This weekend, Pacsun will return to Sin City for the second time this year to showcase its new merchandise and celebrate the Mexican Fighting Spirit.

The new capsule features an exclusive soccer jersey and six event-specific t-shirts with designated styles for the fighters on the card, including Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. Fans can now represent their favorite fighters and take part in the excitement around the special event. The dedicated line underscores Pacsun's ongoing commitment to combining fashion, sports, and culture through relevant collaborations.

"At Pacsun, we're always looking for ways to connect with our community," said Richard Cox, Pacsun Chief Merchandising Officer. "As UFC continues to grow, Pacsun aims to involve its audience by creating accessible merchandise for fans to support their favorite fighters. It's the first sports event at Sphere and we're excited to help celebrate this historic occasion."

To kick off the weekend, the partnership will take over the retailer's storefront at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas to build excitement for locals and visitors. The new collection will be displayed front and center with eye-catching, inviting signage.

Pacsun also curated an exclusive UFC weekend for two content creators and brand ambassadors to immerse themselves in the once-in-a-lifetime event. Carson Genal and Koriee Mckennedy will serve as Pacsun correspondents, offering their followers and the Pacsun community an insider's view of the excitement and activities leading up to the first-ever sports event at Sphere. They'll take an interactive tour of the UFC Performance Institute, watch the ceremonial weigh-ins held outside Sphere, and have prime seats to the main event. Collaborating with the sports-loving friends who represent the authentic Pacsun consumer underscores Pacsun's understanding of its audience and exemplifies how the brand strives to resonate with their interest through sports partnerships and accessible merchandise.

The UFC 306 AT RIYADH SEASON NOCHE Collection is available now in-stores and online with pricing ranging from $40-$60 and sizes XS-XXL.

Collection imagery can be downloaded HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun