PACSUN ANNOUNCES NEW PAC ARTIST NETWORK SERIES COLLECTION FEATURING LA-BASED ARTIST BRENDAN MONROE

The Pac Artist Network: Brendan Monroe Collection features four short-sleeve tees and one hoodie, made with high-quality jersey and fleece fabrications. Retailing between $35 and $60, the collection highlights Monroe's distinctive designs, offering Pacsun customers an exclusive opportunity to experience his art in a new and wearable format.

"Brendan's ability to merge imagination with cultural relevance makes him a perfect fit for the Pac Artist Network Program," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "His boundary-pushing work resonates with the individuality and creativity that Pacsun celebrates, and we're excited to introduce his designs to our audience."

Monroe's work has gained widespread recognition, from transforming public spaces with murals to wrapping Formula 1 race cars and outfitting drivers with his artwork. Through this collaboration, his style reaches a broader audience, bridging the worlds of art, fashion, and culture in a way that feels authentic to both Pacsun and Monroe.

To celebrate the launch, Monroe displayed his creativity through a live window painting activation at Pacsun's DTLA Flagship store, giving fans and the Los Angeles community a firsthand look at his artistic process.

The Pac Artist Network Program, introduced in 2024, was created to celebrate emerging and established artists, offering them a unique platform to connect with Pacsun's community through exclusive collections. This second iteration builds on that vision, featuring Monroe's imaginative artwork in a collection designed to inspire and excite.

The Pac Artist Network: Brendan Monroe Collection is available at 50 Pacsun stores and online at Pacsun.com.

This collaboration was facilitated by ATRBUTE, a global talent agency representing leading illustrators and artists. ATRBUTE has a strategic partnership with Pacsun to provide a steady stream of talented artists for their Pac Artist Network Series.

Collection imagery and additional assets can be found here .

About Pacsun:

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook and YouTube .

About Brendan Monroe:

Growing up in Santa Barbara, Brendan's connection to the surf, skate, and graffiti culture shapes his mural work, where he transforms surfaces using curved, biomorphic lines that resonate with human scale and nature. Drawn to the amorphous shapes of nature, he captures motion through line, dimension, and negative space. Through his black-and-white lens, he seeks to embody fluid, wiggly forms, getting closer with each brushstroke to the perfect curve.

About ATRBUTE:

Atrbute is a global talent agency encompassing ATRBUTE, ATRBUTE Studios, and ATRBUTE Labs. We're strategists and artist managers who champion original voices and support artistic endeavors in an ever evolving age of media. We represent creatives, photographers, artists, illustrators, animation studios and directors to partner their work with iconic brands.

SOURCE Pacsun