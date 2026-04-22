PACSUN BRINGS A SPORT LENS TO SWIM

The Sport Swim Collection Blends Sport-Inspired Design with Clean Lines and Supportive, Confident Fits

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, brings a more athletic, high-energy perspective to swim with its Sport Swim Collection. Grounded in movement and versatility, the assortment centers on streamlined bikini silhouettes with a sport-influenced edge, delivering pieces that feel confident, secure, and effortless.

Pacsun brings a more athletic, high-energy perspective to swim with its Sport Swim Collection.

At its core are adjustable, mix-and-match bikini silhouettes, including triangle tops, halters, bandeaus, and bralette styles paired with high-cut, cheeky, and side-tie bottoms, created to provide support and stay in place through movement. Details like double tunnel ties, scrunch fabrication, and reversible constructions add flexibility, while clean lines and balanced proportions keep the collection feeling streamlined, confident, and intentional. A saturated palette of mauve, magenta, red, cobalt, and navy, alongside striped patterns and contrast binding, adds a bold, graphic dimension to the assortment.

"This collection started with a focus on how swim fits and functions in motion," said Abbie Hutzler, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Pacsun. "Sport is a key part of Pacsun's identity, so we approached each silhouette through that lens, thinking about adjustability, support, and how the pieces move with the body. The result is a more streamlined, confident take on swim that still feels expressive and true to Pacsun."

The Sport Swim Collection reflects insights from Pacsun's Youth Report, informed by feedback from Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers. The report highlights a growing preference for pieces that balance style with functionality, where fit, adjustability, and mobility are just as important as overall look. Swim is increasingly part of that shift, with customers seeking silhouettes that feel secure, adaptable, and expressive of their personal style.

The collection is available now on Pacsun.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun