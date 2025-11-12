PACSUN BRINGS FIGHT NIGHT ENERGY TO NEW YORK CITY AHEAD OF VECHAIN UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA VS. MAKHACHEV WITH A CAPSULE COLLECTION AND ATHLETE ACTIVATION

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun and UFC are teaming up to bring fans fashion and fight-night excitement as UFC returns to New York City on Saturday for an iconic card. The UFC NYC Collection dropped November 8, with elevated apparel inspired by the grit, spirit and street style of the city. On Thursday, November 13, the celebration continues with a special activation at the Pacsun Soho Flagship, featuring an exclusive live podcast recording with Nina Drama and current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Now in its third year of partnership, UFC remains one of Pacsun's top-performing brands, resonating with its core community and beyond. The collaboration underscores sports as a central pillar for Pacsun and the ongoing appetite for affordable, on-trend UFC merchandise.

The new eight-piece capsule features a mix of vintage-inspired and modern designs that pay tribute to New York City. The assortment – including tees, a zip jacket, a waffle long sleeve, and a knit jersey – showcase UFC logos and artwork alongside legendary NYC landmarks, such as the skyline, Statue of Liberty, and Madison Square Garden. It offers both general and fighter-specific styles for the main event with Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. Priced between $35-$100 and available in sizing S-XL, the collection can be shopped now at www.Pacsun.com .

"Our partnership with UFC continues to be a highlight for the Pacsun community, and central to our Sports brand pillar," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "Collaborating around big moments like VeChain UFC 322 allows us to engage directly with the passionate fanbase and bring them closer to the energy of UFC fight weekend."

To kick off the weekend, UFC will take over Pacsun's Soho Flagship on Thursday, November 13, transforming the space into a NYC bodega for a special public event. The first 30 guests in line can attend an exclusive live podcast recording hosted by UFC expert and social media sensation, Nina Drama, featuring reigning two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. To be livestreamed on Nina's Kick Channel and Pacsun's Instagram , the podcast will bring the action to fans everywhere.

After the podcast, all other guests will have the chance to meet Nina and Alex, explore the new UFC Collection, and try their luck at a giveaway claw machine for a chance to win signed gloves, a signed walkout jersey, and VeChainUFC 322 tickets. With unique access, exclusive swag, and interactive experiences, the event offers fans an unforgettable way to celebrate UFC fight night in New York City.

10:45AM - Doors Open

11:00AM - 12:00PM - Live Podcast Recording

12:00PM - 1:00PM - Meet and Greet / Claw Machine Giveaways

