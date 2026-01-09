Revolutionizing Retail: Pacsun Launches PS Community Hub, Merging Culture and Commerce in a Digital Community through a New Shoppable App

Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson discusses Gen Alpha and An In-Depth Look at Gen Z Research at the National Retail Foundation conference in New York City

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is expanding its mission to reshape retail through creator-driven community engagement with the announcement of the upcoming launch of its proprietary digital platform, PS Community Hub. It's a first-to-market concept transforming how brands and consumers interact. Unlike traditional retail apps or loyalty programs, the PS Community Hub integrates social connection, creator monetization, and co-creation opportunities, empowering users to shape the next generation of youth culture and style alongside Pacsun. The brand launched the app the first week of January 2026.

The announcement was made as part of a discussion at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show in New York City focused on Gen Alpha and Gen Z research, with Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson and Business of Fashion's Sheena Butler-Young.

"The creation of PS Community Hub demonstrates Pacsun's purpose-driven retail strategy, putting creators and our youth community at the heart of our plan to fuel sustainable growth, cultural relevance, and innovation in retail," said Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson. "Our deep generational listening and Insights from the Pacsun Youth Report have been instrumental in shaping this initiative, ensuring that we address the evolving needs and aspirations of our young consumers and remain at the forefront of technology and social commerce."

Everyday users and creators will have the opportunity to collaborate, share authentic content, participate in immersive experiences, and engage with like-minded peers, all while enjoying social shopping experiences that convert engagement into sales. By incorporating AI for content review, personalization, customer service, and analytics, Pacsun positions itself at the forefront of enhancing e-commerce and social-driven retail.

The platform offers creators tools for content publishing, personal brand building, and monetization through affiliate commissions. Additionally, it provides a unique growth path to help creators increase their exposure, unlock new opportunities, and give top users the chance to co-create capsule collections. This bridges digital community engagement with real-world product creation while driving authentic content that resonates with consumers.

Pacsun is uniting social, commerce, and culture into a single co-creation platform, offering actionable insights for brands seeking to build meaningful connections with their audience.

"PS Community Hub represents a bold step forward in business innovation. By harnessing AI, advanced algorithms, and cloud-native technologies, we are building a next-generation mobile platform designed specifically for Pacsun's Gen Z and Gen Alpha customers, the most digitally fluent generations to date. The app delivers an immersive ecosystem where customers, creators, and brands come together to collaborate, share authentic perspectives on fashion and lifestyle, and actively co-create what they want rather than being told what to wear. This is not just a new app; it's a new model for how fashion connects, listens, and evolves," said Pacsun Chief Digital and Information Officer Shirley Gao.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook and YouTube .

Location: Pacsun

SOURCE Pacsun