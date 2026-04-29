PACSUN HOSTS CO-CREATED LOCKER ROOM EVENT WITH THE LOS ANGELES RAMS

Spanning a series of programming moments, the afternoon moved between product, conversation, and community within the Rams locker room, reinforcing Pacsun's presence in sport and the natural alignment between the two brands. Guests then gathered for a cocktail hour, where the space featured Pacsun's sport labels PAC 1980 and A.R.C. Active Recreation Comfort, alongside conversations with industry leaders on co-creation, sport, and the next generation. Guests then headed to the fan-facing Zillow Draft House and Rams Block Party & Fan Fair.

Opening the program, Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson led a reading from her upcoming book, Co-Created: The Cultural Strategy That Redefined Pacsun, introducing co-creation as a model for building brand and community, with examples drawn from Pacsun's work with the Rams. The conversation then continued with a fireside chat featuring Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams, and Katherine Newcomb, Pacsun's Executive Vice President of Operations and Ecommerce, centered on the partnership between the two brands and their shared approach to engaging the next generation through sport and culture. It was moderated by Richard Cox, Pacsun's Chief Merchandising Officer.

"The Co-Created event at SoFi Stadium marked a special opportunity for Pacsun to step inside the Rams locker room and celebrate alongside our partners in a setting that carries real meaning within sport," said Olson. "In Co-Created, I outline co-creation as a system that connects product, experience, and community, and this moment brought that to life in a tangible way. Bringing those elements together within a single environment continues to shape the way we build the brand and strengthen our connection with the next generation."

"We were pleased to begin our Co-Created celebration with Pacsun, bringing our partnership to life in a setting that reflects both brands," said Prince. "The moment reinforced a shared commitment to sport, culture, and community, with a clear connection to the next generation. Our relationship with Pacsun is grounded in co-creation, and continues to evolve through shared ideas and experiences, and we look forward to expanding this work through future activations, product collaborations, and community initiatives."

Executive attendees included Amazon's Phylicia Fant; Fear of God's Glenn Milus; the Los Angeles Lakers' Kiesha Nix; Los Angeles Football Club's Jacob Sandoval; Supervsn Studios' Gavin Mathieu; UPRISERS' Michelle Hanabusa and Kathleen Montgomery; 310riginals' Aniefre Essien; and Magnolia Park's Michael "Miki" Guerra, among others.

Olson's book, Co-Created, releasing on May 12, expands on the principles shared throughout the event, offering a deeper look at the brand's approach to co-creation and community-driven growth. It draws on Pacsun's evolution as a business and highlights partnerships, including its work with the Rams, as examples of building with culture rather than around it.

To view images from the day, click here.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

Press Contact:

Kate Fosha George

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Priya Bhambri

Los Angeles Rams

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SOURCE Pacsun