Pacsun Celebrates Gender Free Fashion

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun unveils its Summer 2021 Campaign, which embraces the current spirit of gender free fashion. The retailer will be dropping all new, inspiring and colorful gender free styles on March 31st, just in time for Summer. The Summer campaign features a focus on self-reflection and setting intentions, and features influential YouTuber and Fashion Icon, Emma Chamberlain, along with a diverse cast of young people, including Bryce Anderson, Nara Aziza, Herzen Clerge, Charlotte D'Alessio, Sydney Graham, and Mathieu Simoneau.

"We curated and styled our own looks for the Pacsun shoot, and I found myself really gravitating to the gender free selection," said Chamberlain. "I've been feeling the same way at home, building looks from unisex pieces that I can change up with accessories based on how I am feeling."

"I took part in this campaign not because it was based around the idea of gender-free clothing, but for the reason that I used to go into Pacsun as a kid for school clothes and was always a bit timid of what I really wanted to wear," mentioned Bryce Anderson (pictured below with Emma Chamberlain). "Participating was a message to my past self and kids today that brands are evolving just as you do during your youth- and with space to evolve in your identity such as clothes, it's a healthier growth."

"We let the cast of our campaign choose their own clothing and how they wanted to style themselves, and they were really drawn to the gender free pieces," said Brie Olson, Chief Brand Officer for Pacsun. "Everything that we do at Pacsun is built on youth culture, so we love to let our young community really lead the style conversation and reflect how they want to express themselves and what they feel comfortable wearing."

The new styles align with Pacsun creative vision around gender free, a category introduced by the brand in September 2020.

"The campaign was really about shining a light on the future - featuring our gender free line. We wanted to bring creative people together and create something for the youth, really inspired by everyone that makes up the Pacsun family," said Calli Perez, Pacsun Creative Director.

Pacsun will continue to embrace this inclusive mindset going forward across all initiatives, including a gender free scholarship program with the Fashion Scholarship Fund and a new Pacsun gender free, eco fashion line called Colour Theory, a range of cotton based, eco-friendly relaxed staples, ranging from your favorite sweatpant to your favorite hoodie slated to drop this summer.

PREFERRED LINK

ASSETS

Images/ Video: https://app.box.com/s/mhxy63jq5xwinmt09gga5kggkp5q0kmn

https://app.box.com/s/mhxy63jq5xwinmt09gga5kggkp5q0kmn Video : https://youtu.be/85x3g4PE6S8

: https://youtu.be/85x3g4PE6S8 Pacsun Spring Campaign Press Release: https://elementbrandgroup.box.com/s/tglpyx2oang24cmboaj1b7cd4dqgqwm8

SOURCE PacSun

Related Links

http://www.pacsun.com

