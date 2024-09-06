Pacsun Partners with Global Icon Paris Hilton for Exclusive Merch Collection, Launching Alongside Her Anticipated Album "Infinite Icon"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun announced today its latest collaboration with singer, DJ, social advocate, and entrepreneur, Paris Hilton, in partnership with her next-gen media company, 11:11 Media, for an exclusive merchandise collection that celebrates the release of her new pop album, " Infinite Icon ."

Photo Credit: Kevin Ostajewski

Dropping on the same day as the album, this limited-edition collection features five distinct styles, each with Paris Hilton's signature blend of boldness, futuristic Y2K vibes, and unapologetic fun, and reflects Paris' hometown LA lifestyle. With designs inspired by the album's artwork, photographed by Brian Ziff, the collection captures Paris's role as a cultural icon and serves as a symbol of empowerment, making it a must-have for fans as they dance along to the 12-track collection.

Paris has announced that one of the tracks on her new album is called ADHD, written by Sia, Jesse Shatkin, and Paris. The song tells the story of Paris' experience with ADHD and amplifies her message of self-acceptance and empowerment to her young fans. Today, Paris refers to ADHD as her "superpower".

The Paris Hilton and Pacsun collaboration further solidifies the trendsetting retailer's deep-rooted connection and commitment to its youth community, outside of just fashion. Following successful partnerships with artists like A$AP Rocky and others, Pacsun continues to lead the way in cultural trends, offering customers exclusive access to the most influential figures in pop culture. Beyond music and fashion, the partnership builds on Pacsun's ongoing commitment to inspiring and supporting the youth, expressed through its initiatives like PacCares and partnership with Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund, amongst others.

"Collaborating with Paris Hilton on this collection has been meaningful because of our shared beliefs and commitment to making the world a better place for the next generation. Paris has expressed her deep respect for Pacsun and connection to our brand, and we are equally excited to partner with her on her "Infinite Icon" album merch collection to offer fans a way to connect with her music through fashion. At Pacsun, our purpose is centered around supporting our youth community, and this collaboration with Paris speaks to that shared vision," said Brie Olson, CEO of Pacsun.

"I'm so excited to launch this exclusive 'Infinite Icon' capsule collection with Pacsun – and it's even more special that it launches the same day as my album. Pacsun has been the perfect partner to connect with so many of my fans and to bring the creative universe we created for the album into the world of fashion. I want everyone who listens to my new music to feel like an icon, and now with these new amazing pieces, they will be Sliving!" said Paris Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media.

The Infinite Icon Album Merch includes a range of tops, including a cropped tank, two boyfriend tees, a baby tee, and a hoodie, all featuring colorful elements drawn from the "Infinite Icon" album art. Sizes range from XS - L from $25 - $65 dollars. The collection is available for preorder now exclusively at Pacsun and Pacsun.com.

To celebrate the launch, Paris Hilton will make a special appearance at Pacsun's Soho Flagship in NYC on Saturday, September 7th, around 6:45 PM. The first 300 customers who purchase items from the collection will receive a branded tote, and attendees can also customize their collection pieces, accessories, and phones at a custom bedazzling station. The event will feature a takeover of the store’s bodega for product displays, with the new “Infinite Icon” CD and vinyl available for purchase. Additional highlights include a listening party, columns matching the album artwork, a photo booth, and a bar.

For more information, visit https://www.pacsun.com/paris-hilton/ . Collection imagery can be accessed here .

Listen to the album HERE , and watch all of the music videos HERE .

ABOUT 11:11 MEDIA

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment and consumer lifestyle company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community, and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital, and web3, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel, and more. 11:11 Media's consumer product licensing and partnerships have driven more than $4B in product sales at retail globally – including huge presences at Walmart and Amazon. Brand partners including Hilton Hotels, Uber, Klarna, NBC, MAC, Living Proof, and Taco Bell tapped 11:11 Media to create massive pop culture moments to engage the company's huge fandom of 80M followers across IRL and digital platforms. On the media and digital side, Paris: The Memoir debuted in March at #3 on the NYT bestseller list, Slivingland launched in Roblox to record gameplay, virality and press, and Paris In Love: Season 2 debuted as a top show on Peacock. 11:11 Media Impact, the company's social impact arm, has introduced the federal bipartisan Stop Child Abuse Act, passed their 8th state law, impacting a total of 13 million children, and developed the #thisiswhoiam campaign in tandem with the memoir launch to support women in reclaiming their personal narratives. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook and YouTube .

