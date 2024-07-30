PACSUN CELEBRATES NEW "BETTER IN BAGGY" FALL CAMPAIGN WITH PINTEREST, FEATURING A HUDSON VALLEY NEW YORK GETAWAY AND SOHO IN-STORE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

On Wednesday, in partnership with Pinterest, Pacsun hosted an intimate camp-inspired retreat in the beautiful Hudson Valley, NY, where some of the campaign was shot and filmed. Influencers and content creators, along with some of the campaign cast and friends of the brand attended the overnight getaway filled with leisurely outdoor activities, customization including denim, Pacsun swim by the pool, live performances by Pacsun Collective artist Ronnie Watts and a movie night.

Notable attendees included Gabrielle Richardson , Caitlin Augusta , Eden Masliah , Corine Collado , and more.

On Saturday, Pacsun hosted a full takeover at its Soho Flagship store for an exciting day of consumer activities. Guests explored the latest Fall arrivals, including the much-anticipated baggy denim styles, while personalizing their looks at DIY and embroidery station. The event buzzed with energy, featuring a live DJ, photo booth, complimentary latte bar, and claw machine giveaways. It was a fantastic way to gear up for back-to-school fashion. The first 200 guests in the door also received a complimentary pair of Reebok shoes.

The Soho store, along with Pacsun locations nationwide, currently feature interactive store windows mirroring large Pitnerest boards with QR codes inviting consumers to shop Pacsun's dedicated Fall Pinterest board.

Pacsun's new fall collection spotlights its coveted loose, wide-leg jeans, and features an assortment of new releases from existing partnerships and collections.

