Pacsun Celebrates the Coziness and Connection of Community with its Holiday 2025 Campaign

Cozy Materials, Deep Tones, and Embellished Denim Define this Season's Youth Style

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun debuts its Holiday 2025 campaign, embracing the nostalgic comforts of home. The campaign depicts groups of friends lounging together in warm, wood-paneled interiors with geometric and floral carpeting. The images have a "shot on film" look reminiscent of California holidays from another era.

Pacsun

The everyday cozy collection shines this season with key looks incorporating fleece, sweaters, and candy-colored loungewear that blend laidback comfort with standout style. Even the "hard pants" like denim have soft, ballooned silhouettes. New arrivals feature Pacsun's signature baggy and trending bootcut jeans, an expansive range of graphic tees, and unique detailing across wovens and outerwear for men and women. These are the clothes to hunker down in, keeping the vibe wearable and comfortable for winter break.

This holiday season, new merch-driven drops from longtime collaborators F1 and The Met join fresh collections from brands like Adidas, New Era and Edikted. The official Pacsun Gift Guide features all new apparel and accessories perfect for everyone on your list. Later this month, the retailer will debut special "Pac Friday" promotions across all categories, making Pacsun your go-to destination for holiday gifting.

Underscoring the campaign is the theme of friendship and real-world connection. Pacsun dials in on simple, IRL moments. The friends can be imagined piling onto the couch for analog movie nights or living room catch-ups with familiar, hometown friends.

"Our community is inspired to prioritize connection with friends and loved ones over anything else right now," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "Our campaign reflects that shift for holiday with the style and collection drops to support their closest friendships and the traditions that make them feel at home. These are the clothes to hang out and connect in."

The campaign aligns with insights from The Youth Report by Pacsun, launched earlier this fall in partnership with data analytics firm GlobalData. Drawing from more than 6,000 respondents ages 11–24, the study found that 31% say they are the biggest overall influence on their lives, more so than celebrities or digital creators. Family, partners, and friends also ranked high as drivers of overall influence.

Pacsun celebrates the communities that ground us this season and the joy of showing up for one another IRL.

To view Pacsun's curated holiday shop, please visit www.pacsun.com/holiday .

Campaign imagery can be accessed HERE .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Pacsun