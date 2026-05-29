PACSUN CEO BRIEANE OLSON HOSTS BOOK LAUNCH CELEBRATION AT THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART

Designed as a series of connected moments, the evening moved seamlessly across experiences that reflected the spirit of the book. Guests first arrived for a cocktail reception and private gallery tour that set an intimate and conversational tone for the evening, with discussions centered on co-creation, art, and designing for the next generation. The festivities continued with a seated dinner and discussions exploring the themes behind Co-Created.

To open the program, Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun, welcomed guests and introduced the evening. Olson then delivered remarks that framed the event through the lens of her book and reflected on Pacsun's longstanding collaboration with The Met. Her remarks positioned co-creation as a model that connects art, culture, and community, grounding the evening in a shared perspective on collaboration and cultural exchange.

The program continued with remarks from Elyse Cohen, President of Rare Impact Fund and Chief Impact Officer at Rare Beauty; Russell Wallach, Global President at Live Nation Entertainment; Michelle K. Hanabusa, Founder and Creative Director of UPRISERS; and Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships at The Met. Together, the speakers explored the role of creativity, collaboration, and cultural dialogue in shaping the future of brand, community, and experience.

"Celebrating Co-Created at The Met created an opportunity to discuss the principles of co-creation in a setting that reflects one of our longstanding collaborative relationships," said Olson. "This work has always been grounded in collaboration, across teams, partners, and the communities we serve, and the book is a reflection of that process. The evening brought together many of the voices that have helped shape Pacsun's evolution, with a shared focus on creativity, cultural connection, and building with purpose."

"We were pleased that Pacsun chose to host this celebratory event at the Museum. Together, we share a passion for creativity and creating cultural dialogues centered on art, design, and history," said Romm. "Through collaborations that translate art into wearable expressions of personal style, we've worked together to engage new audiences season after season. The evening brought that work into focus, creating space for collaboration, conversation, and connection with a new generation."

Event attendees included Kinshuk Jerath, Chair of Free and Competitive Enterprise and Professor of Business in the Marketing division at Columbia Business School; Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup; Andrew Maxman, Partner at Imaginary; Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley; Jenna Erdmann, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Live Nation Entertainment; Mandy Aragones, COO of Slick Rick Music Corporation; Tai Beauchamp, Founder, Chief Producer, and CEO of Tai Life Media LLC and Founder of Morning Mindset with Tai; and Kimberly Evans Paige, alongside longtime collaborators and contributors who have helped shape Pacsun's evolution over the years.

Co-Created: The Cultural Strategy That Redefined Pacsun, which released on May 12, outlines an approach to building brand through ongoing collaboration with customers and communities. Drawing on Olson's leadership and Pacsun's transformation, the book explores the role of co-creation across product, storytelling, and experience, and highlights collaborations, including its work with The Met, as examples of engaging with culture through participation and shared creation.

To view images from the celebration, click here.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press Contact:

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SOURCE Pacsun