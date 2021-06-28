LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun officially announced today an entirely new category, Pacsun Kids, available today at Pacsun.com, with special pop-up shops later this year in Pacsun's DTLA and NYC flagship stores. Pacsun Kids will feature gender free wardrobe choices catering to an age range between 4-14 years old. Ranking recently as the #3 favorite apparel brands amongst teens, Pacsun Kids is a natural extension of the core Pacsun brand and has been long anticipated by the younger consumer who waits to "grow into" the opportunity to wear Pacsun.

Pacsun Continues To Embody Youth Culture With Launch Of Pacsun Kids

The Pacsun Kids label product is designed entirely without gender. There are no specific "girl or boy" styles or fits and everything is intended and created for everyone. The brands Pacsun has chosen to curate and launch alongside the Pacsun Kids brand also embody the ethos of gender free dressing. Pacsun is proud to carry kids styles from partnered brands such as FOG Essentials Kids, Adidas, Santa Cruz, Vans, Champion, and many others.

Pacsun's commitment from a brand and lifestyle perspective is to embrace positivity, inclusivity, and the unique spirit of the brand's California roots. The timing of the launch of Pacsun Kids is very much in sync with the retailer's larger thinking and creative vision around gender free, a category introduced by Pacsun in the fall of 2020, and what the brand sees as a large opportunity to embrace going forward across all of its initiatives. With the launch of Pacsun Kids, Pacsun hopes to attract new customers, and more importantly, cater to the community of kids who love the Pacsun brand and have not quite aged into the brand yet.

"The future of Pacsun Kids lies in the children themselves – they are the future," said Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun, "Pacsun will continue to evolve designs, product offerings, and marketing to create the most empowering sense of self as they express themselves through dressing while helping to eliminate gender bias, racism and more."

Later this Fall Pacsun will also be launching its first full gender free brand called Colour Range, a collection of all eco/ sustainable clothing, which will include a Kids category available online. Hand-picked styles curated without a specific gender in mind, Colour Range dresses the new generation with silhouettes made for everyone.

In addition, Pacsun's commitment to kids can also be seen through the brand's recent expansion into gaming with a category offering on ROBLOX and contribution to STEM to the Future. With the support of Pacsun through their three year commitment, STEM to the Future is leading a creative design program for Black and Latinx youth in 4th – 7th grade. Not only will STEM to the Future implement this program in Los Angeles, but they will also be training other educators across the country on this curriculum. STEM looks to join, foster and grow the community of educators who are creating student-led learning experiences that are rooted in justice and freedom.

"Students in the program will be exposed to a variety of creative design methods and practices before creating their own brand that raises awareness about and addresses a social justice issue that is impacting their community," said Jacob Adams Founder of STEM to the Future. "We are extremely excited about this program sponsored by Pacsun as students will be exposed to a wide range of Los Angeles artists and designers who will support students as they see how art can be a form of activism while learning things like sewing, graphic design, photography and curating exhibits."

Pacsun Kids is available now at http://www.pacsun.com/kids/ and alongside Pacsun's wholesale partner Nordstrom.

