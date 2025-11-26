Pacsun's Upward Momentum in Youth Culture: Key Rankings in the Piper Sandler "Taking Stock With Teens" Report Climb

According to the findings in Piper Sandler's 50th semi-annual report, Pacsun achieved notable upward movement in several core categories:

Online Shopping Destination for Males: Climbed to #3, up from #10





Overall Online Shopping Destination: Rose to #5, up from #10





Rose to , up from Apparel Ranking: Increased to #5, up from #7

"These rankings tell a powerful story about where youth culture is heading—and how our community is shaping it," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Pacsun's momentum is a direct reflection of the young people who continually inspire us. Co-creating with our audience directly pushes us to innovate, challenge convention, and build products and experiences that feel personal to them. We're honored to be part of their world, and even more committed to showing up in ways that earn their trust every day."

Pacsun's upward trajectory in Piper Sandler's rankings reflects the brand's sustained investment in cultural listening and youth-led collaboration. This is exemplified with the recent appointment of the Pacsun Youth Advisory Council - a cohort of Gen Z and Gen Alpha friends of the brand who co-create with Pacsun executives to inform brand strategy.

At Pacsun, young people aren't just an audience—they're partners.



Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook and YouTube .

