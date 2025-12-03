Pacsun Unveils Its Standout Holiday Styles, Embracing Baggy Denim and Cozy Fleece for the Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Pacsun , the go-to retailer for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is celebrating record-breaking holiday sales and building momentum for a season of must-have holiday styles topping wish lists nationwide.

As temperatures drop and holiday shopping peaks, Pacsun is spotlighting the pieces shoppers reach for again and again, from viral baggy denim to cozy fleece and timeless winter knits. These staples resonate with its youth audience while staying ahead of seasonal trends, combining comfort, versatility, and modern style.

"We had a record-breaking Black Friday this year – the best performance in Pacsun's history. We are gratified by our community's enthusiastic response to our merchandise assortment, led by Pacsun denim, as we achieved all-time sales highs across all of our channels: stores, digital, and social commerce," shared Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun, while reflecting on the Black Friday success.

Pacsun's baggy denim continues to dominate, thanks to its universally flattering fits and signature low-rise silhouettes that pair perfectly with everything from loafers to your coziest winter layers. Favorites include Women's Casey Low Rise Baggy Jeans in Black and Men's Dylan Baggy Jeans in Medium Indigo .

Pacsun's fleece lineup brings warmth, softness, and the perfect vintage wash to winter, ideal for gifting or wearing straight through the season. Featured pieces include Women's Core Vintage Wash Pullover Hoodie in Wine and Men's Black Vintage Washed Full Zip Hoodie .

Winter knits and loungewear, paired with their signature jeans, are made to be worn on repeat. These bestsellers move beyond trend cycles, making them ideal gifts for anyone refreshing their seasonal style. Shoppers seeking curated inspiration can explore Pacsun's Holiday Shop , which offers a selection of accessible, holiday-ready looks perfect for gatherings, gifting, and everyday ensembles.

Pacsun continues to deliver the latest trends that resonate with the youth, ensuring that every piece reflects the dynamic spirit of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. This holiday season, celebrate in style with Pacsun's hottest offerings.

