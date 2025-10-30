PACSUN DROPS NEW EXCLUSIVE DENIM COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SELENA GOMEZ'S THE RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare DNM Edit Holiday drop introduces chic denim styles in Pacsun's best-selling baggy silhouettes and statement jackets in elevated, nontraditional washes. For women, the line features low-rise baggy and boot-cut jeans in light-patterned and deep shades, accented with rhinestone embellishments, intricate embroidery, and embossed logos, priced from $98-$188. Coordinating cropped women's denim jackets complete the look, available for $108-$118. The men's collection includes baggy, extra-baggy and barreled fits, with carpenter and hardware details, metallic coatings, and Pacsun's first fully printed exclusive jean, priced between $90-$125. A men's dark grey hooded trucker jacket is also available for $125. Women's denim sizing ranges from 22-32 and XS-XL while men's items are offered in sizes 28-26 and S-XL.

The limited-edition collection was unveiled at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit last night, October 29 in Los Angeles. Pacsun brought special guests and notable influencers of the brand to the special event including Lala Baptiste and Shea Durazzo , a founding member of the newly formed Youth Council. Pacsun's sponsorship and continued partnership with the Rare Impact Fund reflect the brand's dedication to championing mental health initiatives and empowering youth.

"At Pacsun, supporting mental health through fashion is part of our DNA," said Brie Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Insights from our Youth Report by Pacsun prove that mental health is the most important issue to young people, and through the Rare DNM Holiday Collection and our partnership with the Rare Impact Fund, we're proud to combine style with purpose to make a positive impact on our community."

"We're so grateful to Pacsun for their continued partnership. Each piece in this collection inspires self-expression and fuels our mission to make mental health support more accessible for the next generation. Together, we're showing what it looks like when fashion and philanthropy work hand in hand to support young people's mental health," said Elyse Cohen, President of the Rare Impact Fund and Chief Impact Officer at Rare Beauty.

The Rare DNM Edit Holiday Collection will be available online at www.pacsun.com and in 50 stores nationwide on November 1.

Campaign imagery can be downloaded HERE .

About the Rare Impact Fund

The Rare Impact Fund was founded by Selena Gomez in 2020 as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people globally. Additional funds are raised through philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org

