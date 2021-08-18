LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun is proud to announce its first-ever collaboration with iconic brand, Land Rover, for its recently released Pre-Fall Campaign. With the theme of escapism and travel, the campaign brings consumers on a journey at a time where both are highly sought after, particularly by the Gen Z consumer. Land Rover and Pacsun partnered together to feature a classic 1992 Land Rover Defender 90 in their new Pre-Fall Campaign. The structural elements of the vintage Defender inspired the designs for this collection as this partnership is the kickoff to the start of a new on the road adventure.

Pacsun Elevates Pre-Fall Campaign with British Premium SUV Brand Partner Land Rover Pacsun Elevates Pre-Fall Campaign with British Premium SUV Brand Partner Land Rover Pacsun Elevates Pre-Fall Campaign with British Premium SUV Brand Partner Land Rover

"Pacsun and Land Rover's shared passion to provide unprecedented and distinctive products and experiences time and time again enabled us to truly bring adventure to life in our Pre-Fall campaign," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun. "Land Rover is the quintessential vehicle for consumers' on and off-road adventures, and together with Pacsun, we are giving our consumers the opportunity to get back into the world and make their own memories through fashion, design, art and so much more."

As part of the partnership, Pacsun released brand new designs and styles in collaboration with Land Rover, available exclusively at Pacsun. To commemorate the launch, both brands co-hosted a live shopping event on Tuesday, August 17th with surprise guest influencer host Trey Beckham , at the Pacsun DTLA Flagship location. Onsite, the classic 1992 Land Rover Defender 90 was on display. The full livestream and shopping experience is available on https://www.pacsun.com/livestreaming/ .

The agreement was brokered by CAA-GBG, the global consumer products representative for Jaguar Land Rover. "We are excited to continue our great relationship with Pacsun as they are the perfect specialty retailer to bring Land Rover to new consumer audiences," said Perry Wolfman, chief executive officer, CAA-GBG.

The collection focuses on the brand's heritage with a composition of classic graphic language and modernized silhouettes. The goal was to pay homage through a youthful lens, while still staying true to the brand's purposeful design aesthetic.

The Pacsun x Land Rover collection will start rolling out with gender-neutral styles, with a second drop hitting mid-September 2021 that includes Kids and Women's styles, to coincide with students returning to campuses. Styles will include a range of oversize t-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, shorts and more, in a variety of colorways including heather grey, cream, sage, black and navy. All product will be available in sizes XS-XXL.

With leisure travel as a top priority of what Pacsun's core 16–24-year-old consumer wants as quickly as possible, this partnership is the perfect answer to the youth's expectations for unique brand experiences. This brand alignment is ideal timing in the marketplace as luxury brands continue to rebound, and Gen Z shoppers account for a larger portion of luxury shoppers. The collaboration between Pacsun and Land Rover also provides Gen Z with a thoughtful response to their needs and desires by presenting them with an aspirational lifestyle and experiences that excite them as they plan how to safely return to travel post-pandemic while staying on trend with new product offerings.

To shop the current collection, visit Pacsun.com/LandRover .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT LAND ROVER

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true 'breadth of capability' across the model range. Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque each define the world's SUV sectors, with 80 percent of this model range exported to over 100 countries.

ABOUT CAA-GBG GLOBAL BRAND MANAGEMENT GROUP (CAA-GBG)

In a joint venture between Global Brands Group Holding Limited ("Global Brands") and Creative Artists Agency ("CAA"), CAA-GBG is the world's premier brand extension company. It combines the resources and licensing expertise of leading entertainment and sports agency CAA with Global Brands' international Brand Management Group. With 20 offices in 16 countries, CAA-GBG advises on and manages all aspects of brand extension programs, including branding strategies, market targeting, product development, retail activations, licensee acquisitions and multi-territory franchising. Furthering branding opportunities for clients across a wide range of consumer products, the joint venture combines Global Brands' established and strong worldwide brand management operation with CAA's extensive licensing, media and entertainment platform. CAA-GBG is a subsidiary of Global Brands and the operating vertical for its brand management business.

SOURCE PacSun