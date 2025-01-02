Pacsun Empowers its Community to Ring in New Year's Eve in Style with Exclusive In-Store Events and Online Activations

From Tuesday, December 26th - Sunday, December 31st, Pacsun transformed its stores into festive hubs filled with engaging experiences. On Tuesday, December 31st, the Irvine and Fashion Island locations also hosted entertaining celebrations, featuring live DJ sets, a specialty coffee cart, a tooth gem booth, a tarot card reader, and more - creating a lively atmosphere to welcome the new year with positive energy. Guests also enjoyed the opportunity to elevate their NYE look with complimentary hair and makeup gifts with each purchase, ensuring they stepped into 2025 looking their best.

Pacsun's Soho flagship also joined the festivities with themed decor and a tooth gem booth available to all visitors throughout the week leading up to New Year's Eve.

The party doesn't stop here - explore Pacsun's The Going Out Shop and The Occasion Shop for curated partywear and special occasion fits curated for every night out. From leather pants to statement tops, mini dresses and skirts, and pops of leopard patterns, Pasun has the best assortment of winter styles to dress up any look. For men, stylish outerwear, textured sweaters and must-have nighttime accessories are available.

"As a brand committed to inspiring and empowering the next generation, we wanted to provide our community with both the fashion and the experiences to create unforgettable memories to close out 2024 and ring in 2025 feeling and looking their best," said Abbie Hutzler, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Pacsun.

Event images can be accessed HERE and top New Year's styles can be accessed HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun