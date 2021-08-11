Pacsun Guest Artistic Director A$AP Rocky Performs New Song "Bac Ah Da Beeper" and Sneak Preview of his Upcoming Album at Pacsun's NYC SOHO Store to Celebrate A$AP Worldwide's Exclusive Merch Drop Collaborations

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun hosted a VIP launch party in New York City to celebrate the newest drop of A$AP Worldwide's collaborations with Russell Athletic and Vans. A$AP Rocky was recently appointed Pacsun's first Guest Artistic Director and is bringing a new wave of premium streetwear and style to the LA-based specialty retailer. The artist kicked off the celebration with an intimate performance with Thottwat inside the Pacsun NYC Flagship store, exclusively previewing most of his forthcoming album including the track "Bac Ah Da Beeper" which was featured in the recent short film, directed by Rocky. A$AP Rocky selected the colors of the Russell Athletic hoodies for Thottwat's performance.

Pacsun influencer and content creator, Mathieu Simoneau, who also appears in Pacsun campaigns, hosted the brand's first live streaming shopping event earlier that day, which resulted in 15k views and hundreds of purchases. Thousands of customers signed up to watch the first-ever live stream in less than 24 hours. The event allowed shoppers around the world to get a first look, in real time, at Pacsun's newest drop from A$AP worldwide and Vans.

The success of the live shopping event comes on the heels of the brand's popular exponential growth across social media platforms, including ahead of the curve partnerships with Snapchat and Roblox, and leading the youth retailer category on TikTok where they have recently surpassed 1.3 million followers, where Pacsun amassed over 4B views of their #getyourjeanson campaign. They also used the platform to release the short film directed by A$AP Rocky and Aisultan Seitov, created by his love for the comedy films 'Richie Rich' and 'Blank Check' that both debuted in 1994. The film features exclusive 'Vans Reflective Old Skool' shoe and a new unreleased song from Rocky which was inspired by the collection.

Pacsun featured an in-store buildout in both the NYC and DTLA locations, along with wheatpasting along the Harlem to SOHO subway route that featured images from the collaborative campaign that showcased the new collections. The front of the store was lined with a wide wall wheat pasting for photo moments. The action-packed night was complete with an in-store half pipe with professional skaters, a gaming station and premium access to new Pacsun product. Additionally, guests captured the night through a 360-degree custom rotating platform for selfies (by Photo KNYC) which was inspired by the recently released A$AP Rocky short film. Fans lined up and down the street and a lucky few were selected to join the event.

Rocky charged in as music by DJ A$AP Lou played and was accompanied by 20 plus members of his A$AP Mob, including his young nephew, who Rocky personally styled in the Pacsun x Russell Athletic merch. The A$AP Mob crew created a high-level energy with a mosh pit in the store. Following his performance, A$AP and his crew filled the streets of Broadway, admiring the temporary A$AP Rocky themed Pacsun flagship store which was decked out with A$AP Rocky's custom logo.

Pacsun President Brieane Olson and VP of Men's Merchandising Richard Cox were both in attendance.

"We were thrilled that Pacsun's guest artistic director A$AP Rocky helped celebrate our latest merch drop from A$AP worldwide x Vans and Russell Athletic with an intimate performance of his new music in our Soho flagship store, surrounded by Pacsun customers and friends in Rocky's hometown of New York City," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun.

The new collections are available at https://www.pacsun.com/asap-rocky/?sr=asap

All Event Imagery can be downloaded HERE.

Photo Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian and Johnnie Izquierdo

